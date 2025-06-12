Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
9,364.2
|39.54
|5,81,918.22
|3,940.44
|0.6
|15,486.39
|1,416.02
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
2,027
|207.68
|3,23,876.74
|7.57
|0.05
|64.64
|52.39
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
295.8
|343.95
|1,87,930.15
|97.14
|0.17
|151.53
|39.32
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
140.45
|28.2
|1,83,547.17
|1,681.87
|0.57
|6,723.9
|40.3
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd
BAJAJHLDNG
14,085.6
|121.34
|1,56,758.64
|90.72
|0.66
|138.02
|1,740.67
