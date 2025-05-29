iifl-logo
Shikhar Consultants Ltd Board Meeting

2.37
(19.70%)
Jun 27, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Shikhar Cons. CORPORATE ACTIONS

29/06/2024calendar-icon
29/06/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting29 May 202523 May 2025
Shikhar Consultants Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2025 along with Audit Report The Board of Directors of the Company has considered and approved Audited Financial Result for the Quarter and year ended March 31, 2025 along with Audit Report thereon. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2025)
Board Meeting10 Feb 20254 Feb 2025
SHIKHAR CONSULTANTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve amongst other Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended Quarter December 31, 2024 Submitting herewith Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine months ended December 31, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 10.02.2025)
Board Meeting30 Dec 202430 Dec 2024
The Board of Directors in their meeting held on Monday, December 30, 2024 inter alia consider the agendas as mentioned in the attached file
Board Meeting14 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
SHIKHAR CONSULTANTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we have to intimate that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 11th November 2O24 inter alia to approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the second quarter and half year ended 30th September 2O24. Kindly take the above on your records. Thanking You Submission of Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th Sep 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 202431 Jul 2024
SHIKHAR CONSULTANTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and adopt unaudited financial results of the company for quarter ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of the Board meeting held on 14th August 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)

