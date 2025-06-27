Shikhar Consultants Ltd Management Discussions

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSIONS AND ANALYSIS REPORT
1. Industry structure & developments:-
We are finance & Investment Company and main business activity is granting of loans & advances and investing/dealing in shares & securities. A potentiality of development is very high as capital market & money market sector of economy is very bigger.
2. Opportunities & threats:-
Capital market is very much uncertain as well as financing is also risky business. At the same time there is a great opportunity of earning good profitability also. In short more profit more the risk slogan is perfectly associated for finance & capital market business
3. Segment wise performance:-
The whole work of the company is performed in only one segment. Further details Mentioned in notes no.24 of the Financial Statement
4. Outlook:-
The capital market & money market performance is depending upon the credit policy, government stability, industrial development & piece, international trends, etc.
5. Risk & concern:-
Capital market & money market is more risk-prone & concern should also been given to industrial development which depends upon the demand of products, availability of funds in market etc.
6. Internal control system & their adequacy:-
Internal control system of the company is adequate and in commensurate with the size of the company and the nature of its business.
