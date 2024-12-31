iifl-logo
Shikhar Consultants Ltd EGM

Shikhar Cons. CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM30 Dec 202424 Jan 2025
The Board of Directors in their meeting held on Monday, December 30, 2024 inter alia consider the agendas as mentioned in the attached file Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company will be held on Friday, January 24, 2025 at 11.00 AM at the Registered Office of the Company. Notice of the EOGM is enclosed herewith (As per BSE Announcement dated on 31/12/2024) Copy of the Newspaper Publications as published for the EOGM to held on January 24, 2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/01/2025) The Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company was held on January 24, 2025 at the Registered Office of the Company. Proceeding of the said Extra-Ordinary General Meeting is submitted herewith (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 25/01/2025) Voting Result and Scrutiniser Report for the EOGM held on Friday, January 24, 2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/01/2025) We hereby re-submit the Proceeding of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on Friday, January 24, 2025 along with the Explanation letter for delay in submission of the same (beyond 12 hrs) (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 28.01.2025)

