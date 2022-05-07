Shikhar Leasing & Trading Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
1.28
1
1
1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6.05
6.18
4.17
4.19
Net Worth
7.33
7.18
5.17
5.19
Minority Interest
Debt
1.39
2.55
6.08
5.57
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0.01
0.01
Total Liabilities
8.72
9.73
11.26
10.77
Fixed Assets
0.46
0.48
0.52
0.56
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.09
0.11
0.08
0.03
Networking Capital
1.74
3.36
6.29
6.18
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
1.81
3.69
6.36
6.31
Sundry Creditors
0
0
-0.03
-0.04
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.07
-0.33
-0.04
-0.09
Cash
0.08
1.01
0.02
0.03
Total Assets
2.37
4.96
6.91
6.8
