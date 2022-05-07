iifl-logo
Shikhar Leasing & Trading Ltd Balance Sheet

3.15
(298.73%)
May 7, 2022|12:59:35 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

1.28

1

1

1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6.05

6.18

4.17

4.19

Net Worth

7.33

7.18

5.17

5.19

Minority Interest

Debt

1.39

2.55

6.08

5.57

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0.01

0.01

Total Liabilities

8.72

9.73

11.26

10.77

Fixed Assets

0.46

0.48

0.52

0.56

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.09

0.11

0.08

0.03

Networking Capital

1.74

3.36

6.29

6.18

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

1.81

3.69

6.36

6.31

Sundry Creditors

0

0

-0.03

-0.04

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.07

-0.33

-0.04

-0.09

Cash

0.08

1.01

0.02

0.03

Total Assets

2.37

4.96

6.91

6.8

