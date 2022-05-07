iifl-logo
Shikhar Leasing & Trading Ltd Cash Flow Statement

3.15
(298.73%)
May 7, 2022|12:59:35 PM

Shikhar Leasing FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.21

-0.31

2.52

0.08

Other operating items

Operating

0.21

-0.31

2.52

0.08

Capital expenditure

0

-0.11

0.06

-0.63

Free cash flow

0.21

-0.42

2.58

-0.55

Equity raised

10.59

8.79

6.61

4.98

Investing

0

0

0

0.51

Financing

7.76

5.15

0.1

1.27

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

18.56

13.51

9.29

6.21

Shikhar Leasing : related Articles

No Record Found

