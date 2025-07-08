iifl-logo
Shikhar Leasing & Trading Ltd Share Price Live

3.15
(298.73%)
May 7, 2022|12:59:35 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open3.15
  • Day's High3.15
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close0.79
  • Day's Low3.15
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • P/E2.26
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value25.11
  • EPS0.35
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1.26
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Shikhar Leasing & Trading Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

3.15

Prev. Close

0.79

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

3.15

Day's Low

3.15

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

25.11

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.26

P/E

2.26

EPS

0.35

Divi. Yield

0

Shikhar Leasing & Trading Ltd Corporate Action

25 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

20 May 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 May, 2025

arrow

2 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Shikhar Leasing & Trading Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Shikhar Leasing & Trading Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:47 PM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Oct-2024Sep-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.05%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.05%

Non-Promoter- 28.94%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 28.94%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Shikhar Leasing & Trading Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

1.28

1

1

1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6.05

6.18

4.17

4.19

Net Worth

7.33

7.18

5.17

5.19

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.21

-0.31

2.52

0.08

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

Shikhar Leasing & Trading Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

927.4

39.025,76,312.933,940.440.615,486.39141.6

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

2,017.5

206.713,22,358.827.570.0564.6452.39

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

328.8

382.332,08,895.9897.140.15151.5339.32

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

138.2

27.751,80,606.751,681.870.586,723.940.3

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd

BAJAJHLDNG

13,878.9

119.561,54,458.2890.720.67138.021,740.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Shikhar Leasing & Trading Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Vipul P Chheda

Non Executive Director

Julie Mehul Shah

Independent Director

Ravindra K Myatra

Independent Director

Dhanesh Parikh

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

JAI PRAKASH VAIDYA

Registered Office

1301 13th Flr Peninsula Bus.Pa,

Tower-B SB Marg Lower Parel(W),

Maharashtra - 400013

Tel: 91-22-30036565

Website: http://www.shikharleasingandtrading.in

Email: lomesh@myanchor.in/info.roc7412@gmail.com

Registrar Office

Plot G-9,

Cross Road A, MIDC Marol Andheri,

Mumbai-400093

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

Shikhar Leasing & Trading Ltd was incorporated in December 04, 1984. The company carry the business of non-banking finance (NBF) under the loan category.
Reports by Shikhar Leasing & Trading Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Shikhar Leasing & Trading Ltd share price today?

The Shikhar Leasing & Trading Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3.15 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shikhar Leasing & Trading Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shikhar Leasing & Trading Ltd is ₹1.26 Cr. as of 07 May ‘22

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shikhar Leasing & Trading Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shikhar Leasing & Trading Ltd is 2.26 and 0.03 as of 07 May ‘22

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shikhar Leasing & Trading Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shikhar Leasing & Trading Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shikhar Leasing & Trading Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 07 May ‘22

What is the CAGR of Shikhar Leasing & Trading Ltd?

Shikhar Leasing & Trading Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shikhar Leasing & Trading Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shikhar Leasing & Trading Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.06 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 28.94 %

