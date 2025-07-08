Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹3.15
Prev. Close₹0.79
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹3.15
Day's Low₹3.15
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹25.11
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.26
P/E2.26
EPS0.35
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
1.28
1
1
1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6.05
6.18
4.17
4.19
Net Worth
7.33
7.18
5.17
5.19
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.21
-0.31
2.52
0.08
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
927.4
|39.02
|5,76,312.93
|3,940.44
|0.6
|15,486.39
|141.6
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
2,017.5
|206.71
|3,22,358.82
|7.57
|0.05
|64.64
|52.39
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
328.8
|382.33
|2,08,895.98
|97.14
|0.15
|151.53
|39.32
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
138.2
|27.75
|1,80,606.75
|1,681.87
|0.58
|6,723.9
|40.3
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd
BAJAJHLDNG
13,878.9
|119.56
|1,54,458.28
|90.72
|0.67
|138.02
|1,740.67
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Vipul P Chheda
Non Executive Director
Julie Mehul Shah
Independent Director
Ravindra K Myatra
Independent Director
Dhanesh Parikh
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
JAI PRAKASH VAIDYA
1301 13th Flr Peninsula Bus.Pa,
Tower-B SB Marg Lower Parel(W),
Maharashtra - 400013
Tel: 91-22-30036565
Website: http://www.shikharleasingandtrading.in
Email: lomesh@myanchor.in/info.roc7412@gmail.com
Plot G-9,
Cross Road A, MIDC Marol Andheri,
Mumbai-400093
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Shikhar Leasing & Trading Ltd was incorporated in December 04, 1984. The company carry the business of non-banking finance (NBF) under the loan category.
Read More
Reports by Shikhar Leasing & Trading Ltd
