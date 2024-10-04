3:1 Bonus Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that Shikhar Leasing and Trading Ltd has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Bonus Issue of Equity Shares to the Non-Promoter Shareholders of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company would be on an Ex-Bonus basis with effect from the under-mentioned date. :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE Shikhar Leasing and Trading Ltd. (507952) RECORD DATE 04.10.2024 PURPOSE Issue of 03 (Three) Bonus Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each for every 01 (One) existing Equity Share of Rs.10/- each held. (to the Non-Promoter Shareholders of the Company) Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No. 04/10/2024 DR- 729/2024-2025 Trading Members are requested to take note of the same. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 01.10.2024)