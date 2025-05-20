|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|20 May 2025
|2 May 2025
|Shikhar Leasing & Trading Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for quarter and year ended 31st March 2025 outcome of Board meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/05/2025)
|Board Meeting
|10 Feb 2025
|28 Jan 2025
|SHIKHAR LEASING & TRADING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for quarter and nine months ended December 31 2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 06/02/2025 has been revised to 10/02/2025 The Board Meeting to be held on 06/02/2025 has been revised to 10/02/2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/01/2025) outcome of Board Meeting (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 10.02.2025)
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|SHIKHAR LEASING & TRADING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for quarter and half year ended September 2024. outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Oct 2024
|3 Oct 2024
|SHIKHAR LEASING & TRADING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve allotment of Equity Shares by way of bonus to public shareholders in the ratio of 3 (Three) new equity shares for every 1 (One) existing shares held in the Company. Allotment of Bonus Shares (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/10/2024) Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|1 Aug 2024
|SHIKHAR LEASING & TRADING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on 13th August, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024) The Board of Directors at its meeting held have inter-alia considered and approved various matters including change in management. The Board of Directors at its meeting have inter-alia considered and approved various matters including cessation. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 Jul 2024
|23 Jul 2024
|Appointment of Mrs. Heena Sanjay Desai as Compliance Officer of the Company in the interim capacity with immediate effect.
