Dear members,

The Board of Directors is pleased to present the Companys 41st Annual Report and Companys Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2025.

1. FINANCIAL RESULTS

The Companys financial performance for the year ended March 31, 2025 is summarized below:

Financial Results:

(Rupees in Lakhs)

2024-25 2023-24 Revenue from Operations Interest Income 52.92 47.81 Rental Income 27.43 26.29 Total Revenue 80.35 74.10 Other Income 22.68 413.12 Total Income 103.03 487.22 Less: Expenses - Employee benefits Expenses 39.75 33.57 - Depreciation and amortization 3.11 12.34 - Finance cost 0.17 1.15 - Other Expenses 37.38 173.61 Total Expenses 80.41 220.68 Profit/ (Loss) before Tax 22.62 266.54 Tax Expenses - Current Tax 4.57 23.54 - MAT Entitlement/ Set off - -Short/(Excess) provision relating to prior years - - - Earlier years 2.25 45.79 - Deferred T ax 1.87 (3.83) Net Profit / (Loss) 13.93 201.04

2. RESULTS OF OPERATIONS AND STATE OF AFFAIRS OF THE COMPANY

The Company has earned Net Profit of Rs. 13.93 Lakhs for the year ended 31st March, 2025 against profit of Rs. 201.04 Lakhs in the previous year.

3. DIVIDEND AND TRANSFER TO RESERVES: -

The Directors are unable to recommend any dividend and no amount is transferred to Reserves for the financial year 2024 - 25.

4. MATERIAL CHANGES AFFECTING THE COMPANY

There have been no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the company between end of the financial year and date of this report. There has been no change in the nature of business of the company.

5. SHARE CAPITAL

The Authorised Share Capital of the Company has been increased from the Rs.

1.00. 00.000 (Rupees One Crore Only) divided into 10,00,000 (Ten Lakh) Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each to Rs. 1,30,00,000 (Rupees One Crore Thirty Lakhs Only) divided into 13,00,000 (Thirteen Lakh) Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees One Only) each, by creation of additional

3.00. 000 (Three Lakhs) Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each ranking pari-passu in all respect of existing Equity Shares, as approved by the Shareholders at an Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 24th September, 2024.

The Paid-up capital of the Company has been increased from Rs. 1,00,00,000 (Rupees One Crore Only) divided into 10,00,000 (Ten Lakh) Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each to Rs. 1,27,72,600 (Rupees One Crore Twenty-Seven Lakhs Seventy Two Thousand and Six Hundred Only) divided into 12,77,260 (Twelve Lakh Seventy Seven Thousand and Two Sixty ) Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each.

6. ISSUE OF BONUS EQUITY SHARES TO NON-PROMOTERS:

During the year under review, the Board at its meeting held on 13th August, 2024 and as approved by the Shareholders at an Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 24th September, 2024, and as per the in principle approval received from BSE Limited as per their letter no. LOD/Bonus/BN-IP/1024/2024- 25 dated 30th September, 2024, had issued 2,77,260 Bonus equity shares of Rs. 10/- each to the non-promoter of the Company in the ratio 3 (three) fully paid - up bonus equity shares of Rs 10/- (Rupees Ten) each for every 1 (One) existing equity shares held in the Company by capitalizing a sum not exceeding Rs

27,72,600/- (Rupees Twenty Seven Lakhs Seventy Two Thousand Six Hundred only) out of the free reserve and / or any other permitted reserves/ surplus of the Company to the Non promoter Members of the Company.

The bonus shares are successfully listed on BSE Limited and are available for trading. Upon, issue of Bonus shares the company complied with the Minimum Public share requirement as per the SEBI Order dated 4th June, 2013. Post issue, the Promoter and promoter group shareholding has been reduced to 71.06 % and Public shareholding has been increased to 28.94 %.

7. DEPOSITS

During the year, the Company has not accepted deposits from the public falling within the ambit of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act") and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014.

8. SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

The Directors state that the applicable Secretarial Standards i.e. SS-1 and SS-2 relating to the ‘Meetings of the Board of Directors and ‘General Meetings, respectively have been duly followed by the Company.

9. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Your Directors state that:

a) in the preparation of the annual accounts for the year ended March 31, 2025, the applicable accounting standards have been followed;

b) they have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2025 and of the loss of the Company for the year ended on that date;

c) they have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) they have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

e) they have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and are operating; and

f) they had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws were in place and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

10. CONTRACTS AND ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES

All transactions with Related Parties entered in Financial Year 2024 - 2025, were in ordinary course of business and at arms length basis and in accordance with the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, the Listing Regulations and the Companys Policy on Related Party Transactions and that the provisions of Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not attracted. Thus disclosure in Form AOC-2 is not required.

There are no related party transactions that may have potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large. The attention of the Members is drawn to the notes to the Financial Statement setting out the related party transactions disclosures, for Financial Year 2024 - 2025.

11. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR)

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014, the requirement to constitute a Corporate Social Responsibility Committee and undertake CSR activities is not applicable to the Company for the financial year 2024-25, as the Company does not meet prescribed thresholds under the Act.

12. RISK MANAGEMENT

The Company is not required to comply with the Regulation 21 of the SEBI (Listing Regulations). However, the Company makes constant effort to identify, assess, report and monitor the risk associated with the business of the Company. The policy for risk management is updated in the website of the Company and the web link of the same is https://www.shikharleasingandtrading.in/

13. INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Company has in place adequate internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements. During the year such controls were tested and no reportable material weakness in the design or operation was observed.

14. PREVENTION OF INSIDER TRADING

Your Company has in place a Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider, which lays Down the process for trading in securities of the Company by the Designated Persons and to regulate, monitor and report trading by the employees of the Company either on his/her own behalf or on behalf of any other person, on the basis of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information. The aforementioned amended Code, as amended, is available on the website of the Company.

All Directors on the Board and the designated employees have confirmed compliance with the Code.

15. DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

In accordance with provisions of Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companys Articles of Association, Mrs. Julie Mehul Shah (DIN: 03500721), Director (Executive and Non-Independent) retires by rotation at the ensuing 41st Annual General Meeting and being eligible offers herself for re-appointment. The Board recommends the appointment of Mrs. Julie Mehul Shah (DIN: 03500721) for the consideration of the members of the Company.

Further, Mr. Vipul Popatlal Chheda (DIN: 00297838) was re-appointed as a Wholetime Director of the Company for a further term of five years w.e.f. 01/04/2024 to 31/03/2029.

Mr. Girish Manilal Boradia, Non-Executive & Independent Director, whose two terms of 5 years each expired on conclusion of the 40th Annual General Meeting held on 24th September, 2024, ceased to be the Director of the Company in terms of Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

Mr. Sunil Hirji Shah, Non-Executive & Independent Director, whose two terms of 5 years each expired on conclusion of the 40th Annual General Meeting held on 24th September, 2024, ceased to be the Director of the Company in terms of Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

Mrs. Heena Sanjay Desai, Chief Financial Officer was appointed as Compliance Officer in Interim capacity w.e.f. 23rd July, 2024 and ceased to be the same on 7th October, 2024.

Ms. Jai Prakash Vaidya was appointed on 7th October, 2024 as the Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company and has been designated as the

Key Managerial Personnel of the Company with effect from the appointment date pursuant to the provisions of Section 203 of the Act.

Mr. Ravindra Kanji Myatra (DIN: 00298604) was appointed as Non-Executive, Independent Director, not liable to retire by rotation, for the first term to hold office for the period of five consecutive years with effect from conclusion of the 40th Annual General Meeting held on 24th September, 2024 up to the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting to be held for the financial year 31st March, 2029.

Mr. Dhanesh Bipinchandra Parikh (DIN: 00676930) was appointed as NonExecutive, Independent Director, not liable to retire by rotation, for the first term to hold office for the period of five consecutive years with effect from conclusion of the 40th Annual General Meeting held on 24th September, 2024 up to the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting to be held for the financial year 31st March, 2029.

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 203 of the Act, Mr. Vipul Popatlal Chheda (DIN: 00297838), Whole-Time Director and Ms. Heena Sanjay Desai, Chief Financial Officer of the Company were the Key Managerial Personnel of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25.

Declaration by Independent Directors:

All Independent Directors have given declarations to the effect that they meet the criteria of independence as laid down under Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Regulation 16 of SEBI (Listing obligations and Disclosures Requirements), Regulations 2015. In the opinion of the Board, Independent Directors fulfil the conditions specified in the Act, Rules made there under and Listing Regulations. There has been no change in the circumstances affecting their status as Independent Directors of the Company.

None of the Directors disqualifies for appointment/ reappointment under Section 164 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Evaluation of Boards Performance:

The Company has devised a Policy for performance evaluation of the Board, Committees and other individual Directors (including Independent Directors) which include criteria for performance evaluation of Non-executive Directors and Executive Directors. The evaluation process inter alia considers attendance of Directors at Board and committee meetings, acquaintance with business, communicating inter se board members, effective participation, domain knowledge, compliance with code of conduct, vision and strategy.

Your Company has established well defined familiarization and induction program. Further, at the time of the appointment of an Independent Director, the Company issues a Letter of appointment outlining his / her role, function, duties and responsibilities.

The Board carried out an annual performance evaluation of the Board, Committees, Individual Directors and the Chairman. The Chairman of the respective Committees shared the report on evaluation with the respective Committee members. The performance of each Committee was evaluated by the Board, based on report on evaluation received from respective Committees.

The report on performance evaluation of the Individual Directors was reviewed by the Chairman of the Board and feedback was given to Directors. Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Rules issued there under and the Listing Regulations (including any statutory modification(s) or reenactments) for the time being in force), the process for evaluation of the annual performance of the Directors / Board / Committees was carried out.

In a separate meeting of Independent Directors, performance of non-independent directors, performance of the board as a whole and performance of the chairman was evaluated, taking into account the view of executive directors and nonexecutive directors. The same was discussed in the board meeting that followed the meeting of the independent directors at which the performance of the Board, its committees and individual directors was also discussed. Performance evaluation of independent directors was done by the entire board excluding the independent directors being evaluated.

16. AUDITORS AND AUDITORS REPORT

Statutory Auditors

In accordance with provisions of Companies Act, 2013 the members at the 38th Annual General Meeting held on September 30, 2022 had approved appointment of M/s. A D V & Associates (Firm Registration No - 128045W) for five (5) years, till the conclusion of the 43rd Annual General Meeting to be held in the year 2027, As per the provisions of Section 139 of the Act, they have not disqualified from continuing as Auditors of the company.

The Auditors of the company have not reported any instance of fraud committed against the company by its officers or employees under Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013. The Auditors Report for FY 2024-25 is unmodified i.e. it does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark or disclaimer.

Secretarial Auditor

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204(1) and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 9 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel), Rules 2014, M/s D. Kothari & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries as Secretarial Auditor to conduct Secretarial Audit of the Company in the upcoming 41st Annual General Meeting to be held on 30th June, 2025, for the period of Five consecutive years commencing from Financial Year 2025-26 and ending on Financial Year 202930 at a remuneration as may be decided by the Board from time to time.

The Secretarial Audit report for the financial year ended on March 31, 2025 received from M/s D. Kothari & Associates is annexed herewith and marked as "Annexure I" to this report.

They have made above comment which includes our response to them.

1. The Company was non-compliant with regard to comply with the minimum public shareholding requirement under the Regulation 38 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (Compliance with requirement of Minimum Public Shareholding (MPS). During the year the Company has allotted 2,77,260 Equity Shares as fully paid - up Bonus Equity shares of Rs. 10/- each to the non - promoters i.e. public Equity shareholders in the board meeting held on 7th October, 2024 to comply with the regulation 38.

Our response to the above comment is that, as mentioned above the provisions of Regulation 38 of SEBI LODR have been complied.

2. The Company is non-Compliant for dematerialization of Promoters shareholding under Regulation 31(2) of SEBI (LODR)Regulations, 2015

Our response to the above comment is that, most of the Promoter Shareholders has already dematerialized their Shares and will shortly completely comply with the above requirement.

3. The Company was non-compliant under regulation 6(1) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, with requirement to appoint a qualified company secretary as the compliance officer. Further the Company has appointed CS Jai Vaidya as whole time Company Secretary and compliance officer with effect from 7th October, 2024 and complied with the provision of Regulation 6(1).

Our response to the above comment is that, as mentioned above the provisions of Regulation 6(1) of SEBI LODR have been complied on 7th October, 2024.

4. The Company is non-compliant for Non-submission of the Annual Report within the period prescribed under the Regulation 34 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015

Our response to the above comment is that the same was due to oversight and it was rectified on immediate basis.

5. The Company is non-compliant for not implemented the bonus issue (i.e. commencement of trading) within a period of two months from the date of meeting of Board of Directors of the Company approving the bonus issue under the Regulation 295(1) of SEBI (Issue of Capital & Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2018.

Our response to the above comment is that the delay was due to compliance with the regulatory requirements that were needed to be complied to implement bonus issue.

Cost Auditor:

The provisions of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014 relating to Appointment of Cost Auditors is not applicable to Company.

17. DEMATERIALISATION OF SHARES

The shares of your Company are being traded in electronic form and the Company has established connectivity with both the depositories i.e., National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) and Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL). In view of the numerous advantages offered by the Depository system, Members are requested to avail the facility of dematerialization of shares with either of the Depositories as aforesaid. As on March 31, 2025, 86.69 % of the share capital stands dematerialized.

18. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

Pursuant to Chapter IV of the SEBI Listing Regulations, the provision with regard to Corporate Governance is not applicable to the Company as the paid up equity capital does not exceed 10 crores and net worth does not exceed 25 crores as on the last day of the previous financial year. Further your Company aims and constantly strives in maintaining the highest standards of Corporate Governance practices.

19. BUSINESS RESPONSIBILITY AND SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

Pursuant to Regulation 34 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, top one thousand listed entities based on market capitalization shall provide Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report. The Company is outside the purview of top one thousand listed entities. In view of this Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report is not applicable.

20. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT

Pursuant to Regulation 34(2) read with the Schedule V of the SEBI Listing Regulations, it is required to annex Management Discussion and Analysis Report of the Company to the Annual Report. In compliance of the above mentioned provisions, said report for the financial year ended March 31, 2025 is annexed herewith and marked as Annexure to this report in "Annexure II".

21. MEETINGS OF THE BOARD AND THEIR COMMITTEES

a) Meetings of the Board:

Six meetings of the Board of Directors were held during the year on the following dates i.e. 30th May, 2024, 23rd July, 2024, 13th August, 2024, 7th October, 2024, 13th November, 2024 and 10th February, 2025.

b) Constitution of Committees:

(1) Audit Committee:

The Company has constituted Audit Committee which comprises of following directors namely:

Name of Member Category Status No. of Meeting entitled to attend No. of Meeting attended *Mr. Ravindra Kanji Myatra Non-Executive & Independent Director Chairman 2 2 *Mr. Dhanesh Bipinchandra Parikh Non-Executive & Independent Director Member 2 2 **Mr. Girish Manilal Boradia Non-Executive & Independent Director Chairman 2 2 **Mr. Sunil Hirji Shah Non-Executive & Independent Director Member 2 2 Mr. Julie Mehul Shah Non - Executive & Non Independent Director Member 4 4

*Mr. Ravindra Kanji Myatra and Mr. Dhanesh Bipinchandra Parikh was appointed as Chairman and Member respectively w.e.f 13th August, 2024 **Mr. Girish Manilal Boradia and Mr. Sunil Hirji Shah ceased as Chairman and Member respectively w.e.f. 13th August, 2024

All the recommendations made by the Audit Committee were accepted by the Board.

Four Meetings of Audit Committee was held on 30th May, 2024, 13th August, 2024, 13th November, 2024 and 10th February, 2025.

(2) Nomination & Remuneration Committee:

The Company has constituted the Nomination & Remuneration Committee of the Board is constituted to formulate and recommend to the Board from time to time, a compensation structure for Managing Directors / Whole-time Directors and Managerial Personnel of the Company.

The constitution of nomination and Remuneration Committee is as follows:

Name of Member Category Status No. of Meeting entitled to attend No. of Meeting attended *Mr. Ravindra Kanji Myatra Non-Executive & Independent Director Chairman 1 1 *Mr. Dhanesh Non-Executive & Member 1 1 Bipinchandra Parikh Independent Director **Mr. Girish Manilal Boradia Non-Executive & Independent Director Chairman NA NA **Mr. Sunil Hirji Shah Non-Executive & Independent Director Member NA NA Mr. Julie Mehul Shah Non-Executive & Non Independent Director Member 1 1

*Mr. Ravindra Kanji Myatra and Mr. Dhanesh Bipinchandra Parikh was appointed as Chairman and Member w.e.f. 13th August, 2024.

**Mr. Girish Manilal Boradia and Mr. Sunil Hirji Shah ceased as Chairman and Member w.e.f 13th August, 2024.

Two Meetings of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee was held on 13th August, 2024 and 7th October, 2024.

(3) Stakeholders Relationship Committee:

The Company has re-constituted Stakeholders Relationship Committee and comprises the following directors namely:

Name of Member Category Status No. of Meeting entitled to attend No. of Meeti ng attend ed *Mr. Ravindra Kanji Myatra Non-Executive & Independent Director Chairman 1 1 *Mr. Dhanesh Bipinchandra Parikh Non-Executive & Independent Director Member 1 1 *Mr. Julie Mehul Shah Non - Executive & NonIndependent Director Member 1 1 **Mr. Girish Manilal Boradia Non-Executive & Independent Director Chairman NA NA **Mr. Sunil Hirji Shah Non-Executive & Independent Director Member NA NA **Mr. Vipul Popatlal Chheda Executive, Whole-time Director Member NA NA

*Mr. Ravindra Kanji Myatra, Mr. Dhanesh Bipinchandra Parikh, Mr. Julie Mehul Shah was appointed w.e.f. 13th August, 2024

**Mr. Girish Manilal Boradia, Mr. Sunil Hirji Shah and Mr. Vipul Popatlal Chheda ceased w.e.f. 13th August, 2024

One Meeting of the Stakeholder Relationship Committee was held on 10th February, 2025.

(4) Independent Directors Meeting:

In compliance with the provisions of Secretarial Standards, Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI Listing Regulations, separate meeting of Independent Directors was held and the following agenda item were considered at the meeting:

a) Review the performance of Non - Independent Directors and the Board of Directors as a whole;

b) Review performance of the Chairman, taking into account the views of the Executive Directors and Non - Executive Directors;

c) Assess the quality, quantity and timelines of flow of information between the Company Management and the Board that is necessary for the Board to effectively and reasonably perform their duties.

One Independent Committee Meeting was held on 10th February, 2025.

22. REMUNERATION POLICY FOR DIRECTORS, KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL AND OTHER EMPLOYEES:

The Company has in place appropriate policy on Directors appointment and remuneration as required under Section 178(3) of the Act, which has been uploaded on the Companys website and web link of the same is https://www.shikharleasingandtrading.in/.

23. CRITERIA FOR DETERMINING QUALIFICATIONS, POSITIVE ATTRIBUTES, INDEPENDENCE OF AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR AND CRITERIA FOR EVALUATION:

The Company has in place appropriate policy for determining qualifications, positive attributes, independence of an Independent Director, which has been uploaded on the Companys website and web link of the same is https://www.shikharleasingandtrading.in/.

24. VIGIL MECHANISM:

The Company has established a vigil mechanism and oversees through the Audit Committee, the genuine concerns expressed by the employees and other Directors. The Company has also provided adequate safeguards against victimization of Employees and Directors who express their concerns. The Company has also provided direct access to the Chairman of the Audit Committee on reporting issues concerning the interests of Companys employees and the Company. The Vigil Mechanism Policy is available on Companys website

https://www.shikharleasingandtrading.in/.

25. PARTICULARS OF LOANS GIVEN, INVESTMENTS MADE, GUARANTEES GIVEN AND SECURITIES PROVIDED:

The full details of loans given and guarantees given have been provided in the notes to the financial statement for the year ended 31st March, 2025. There are no Investments made by the Company as at 31st March, 2025. The Company has not provided any security during the year.

26. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION:

The Statement on conservation of Energy, technology absorption foreign exchange earnings and out go is given in the "Annexure III" to this report.

27. ANNUAL RETURN:

The Annual Return of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2025 prepared in compliance with Section 92 of the Companies Act, 2013 and related Rules in prescribed Form No. MGT-7 is placed on the website of the Company and can be accessed at the web link: www.shikharleasingandtrading.in.

28. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES AND RELATED DISCLOSURES:

The Disclosure required under Section 197(12) of the Act read with the Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Amendment Rules, 2016, is annexed as "Annexure -IV" which forms part of this Report.

The Company does not have cany employee whose particulars are required to be disclosed in terms of the provisions of Section 197(12) of the act read with Rule

5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules 2014, hence furnishing of the same does not arise.

29. MARKET CAPITALIZATION AND PE RATIO:

Market Capitalization as on March 31, 2024 Rs. 31.50 Lacs Market Capitalization as on March 31, 2025 Rs. 40.23 Lacs

There is no change in market capitalization

PE ratio as on March 31, 2024 Rs. 0.16

PE ratio as on March 31, 2025 Rs. 2.89

The shares of the Company are not ordinarily traded on BSE.

Note on Market Capitalisation and P/E Ratio (as per SEBI Disclosure Requirements):

Pursuant to SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, the Company is required to disclose certain financial ratios and market-based indicators. However, the equity shares of the Company are not actively traded on the stock exchange. Consequently, the market capitalisation and price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio derived from such limited trading data may not be reliable indicators of the Companys valuation.

Further, due to the absence of active trading, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) has not adjusted the indicative market price of the shares to reflect the recent bonus issue. This has resulted in an overstated and potentially misleading market capitalisation. Stakeholders and investors are therefore advised to exercise caution.

30. SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS:

No significant and material order has been passed by the regulators, courts, tribunals impacting the going concern status and Companys operations in future.

31. REPORTING OF FRAUDS:

There was no instance of fraud during the year under review, which required the Statutory Auditors to report to the Audit Committee and / or Board under Section 143(12) of Act and Rules framed thereunder.

32. PREVENTION OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT IN THE COMPANY:

The provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 ("POSH Act") are duly noted by the Company. However, as the number of employees is below the prescribed threshold, the requirement to constitute an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) is currently not applicable.

Nevertheless, the Company values the dignity of individuals and strives to provide a safe and respectable work environment to all its employees. The Company is committed to providing an environment, which is free of discrimination, intimidation and abuse.

Your Directors state that during the year under review, no complaints were filed pursuant to the POSH Act.

33. GENERAL:

Your Directors state that no disclosure or reporting is required in respect of the following items as the provisions were not applicable to the company or there were no transactions on these items during the year under review: -

- Issue of equity shares with differential rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise.

- The Company does not have any scheme of provision of money for the purchase of its own shares by the employees or by trustees for the benefit of employees.

- The Company does not have any subsidiaries, hence, the question of receiving remuneration or commission by the Managing Directors or Whole Time Directors of the Company from subsidiary does not arise.

- The details of the top ten employees and employees who were drawing remuneration in excess of limits prescribed under Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 read with Section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013.

- The Company has not issued any sweat equity shares during the year under review and hence no information as per provisions of Section 54(1)(d) of the Act read with Rule 8(13) of the Companies (Share Capital and Debenture) Rules, 2014 is furnished.

- The Company has not issued any equity shares under Employees Stock Option Scheme during the year under review and hence no information as per provisions of Section 62(1)(b) of the Act read with Rule 12(9) of the Companies (Share Capital and Debenture) Rules, 2014 is furnished.

- Maintenance of cost records as specified by the Central Government under subsection (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013, is not applicable and not required by the Company.

- No application has been made and no proceeding is pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

- There were no instance of one-time settlement with banks or financial institutions and hence the differences in valuation as enumerated under Rule 8(5)(xii) of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, as amended, do not arise.

34. ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

The Board of Directors would like to express the sincere appreciation for the assistance and cooperation received from banks, government authorities and members during the year under review.

The Board of Directors also wish to place on record its deep sense of appreciation for the committed services by the Companys executives, staff and workers.