Shipwaves Online Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
9.45
9.45
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
-0.41
-2.65
Net Worth
9.04
6.8
Minority Interest
Debt
13.11
11.77
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.8
0.03
Total Liabilities
22.95
18.6
Fixed Assets
9.65
7.49
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.88
0.91
Networking Capital
10.93
9.13
Inventories
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
4.88
5.93
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
10.33
5.76
Sundry Creditors
-2.48
-1.12
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.8
-1.44
Cash
1.49
1.08
Total Assets
22.95
18.61
