Shipwaves Online Ltd Share Price Live

0
(0%)

Equities

Futures

Option

Shipwaves Online Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Shipwaves Online Ltd Corporate Action

NEWS AND UPDATE

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

30 Sep, 2025|09:03 PM
Mar-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 99.96%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 99.96%

Non-Promoter- 0.03%

Institutions: 0.03%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Shipwaves Online Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

9.45

9.45

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

-0.41

-2.65

Net Worth

9.04

6.8

Minority Interest

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024

Gross Sales

96.71

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

96.71

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

0.57

Shipwaves Online Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Container Corporation Of India Ltd

CONCOR

523.4

30.6839,863.08257.711.762,149.53162.14

Delhivery Ltd

DELHIVERY

440.1

139.2732,893.74113.9602,127.94131.86

Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd

AEGISVOPAK

251.85

217.1127,904.7742.660138.3542.05

Blue Dart Express Ltd

BLUEDART

5,577.45

55.1413,235.2946.930.451,441.92684.05

Blackbuck Ltd

BLACKBUCK

632.9

31.4311,427.2134.940141.0468.47

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Shipwaves Online Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Kalandan Mohammed Haris

Whole Time Director

Bibi Hajira

Whole Time Director

Mohammed Sahim Haris

Non Executive Director

Kalandan Mohammed Althaf

Non Executive Director

Kalandan Mohammad Arif

Independent Director

Karkala Shankar Balachandra Rao

Independent Director

Hamad Bava

Independent Director

Narendra Surendra Kamath

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Jessica Juliana Mendonca

Registered Office

18-2-16/4(3) 3rd Flr Mukka -,

Corp.Hse 1st Crs.Attavara Daks,

Karnataka - 575001

Tel: +91 95381 49978

Website: http://www.shipwaves.com

Email: secretarial@shipwaves.com

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

Reports by Shipwaves Online Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Shipwaves Online Ltd share price today?

The Shipwaves Online Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Shipwaves Online Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shipwaves Online Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 30 Sep ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shipwaves Online Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shipwaves Online Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 30 Sep ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shipwaves Online Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shipwaves Online Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shipwaves Online Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 30 Sep ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shipwaves Online Ltd?

Shipwaves Online Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shipwaves Online Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shipwaves Online Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

