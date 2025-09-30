No Record Found
Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
9.45
9.45
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
-0.41
-2.65
Net Worth
9.04
6.8
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
96.71
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
96.71
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0.57
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
CONCOR
523.4
|30.68
|39,863.08
|257.71
|1.76
|2,149.53
|162.14
Delhivery Ltd
DELHIVERY
440.1
|139.27
|32,893.74
|113.96
|0
|2,127.94
|131.86
Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd
AEGISVOPAK
251.85
|217.11
|27,904.77
|42.66
|0
|138.35
|42.05
Blue Dart Express Ltd
BLUEDART
5,577.45
|55.14
|13,235.29
|46.93
|0.45
|1,441.92
|684.05
Blackbuck Ltd
BLACKBUCK
632.9
|31.43
|11,427.21
|34.94
|0
|141.04
|68.47
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Kalandan Mohammed Haris
Whole Time Director
Bibi Hajira
Whole Time Director
Mohammed Sahim Haris
Non Executive Director
Kalandan Mohammed Althaf
Non Executive Director
Kalandan Mohammad Arif
Independent Director
Karkala Shankar Balachandra Rao
Independent Director
Hamad Bava
Independent Director
Narendra Surendra Kamath
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Jessica Juliana Mendonca
18-2-16/4(3) 3rd Flr Mukka -,
Corp.Hse 1st Crs.Attavara Daks,
Karnataka - 575001
Tel: +91 95381 49978
Website: http://www.shipwaves.com
Email: secretarial@shipwaves.com
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Shipwaves Online Ltd
