Shiv Om Invesment & Consultancy Ltd Balance Sheet

0.43
(0%)
Feb 27, 2023|03:27:41 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Shiv Om Invesment & Consultancy Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

69.95

69.95

69.95

69.95

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-61.62

-12.62

-11.31

-11.06

Net Worth

8.33

57.33

58.64

58.89

Minority Interest

Debt

29.38

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

37.71

57.33

58.64

58.89

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

2.43

30.66

30.66

12.7

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

1.44

1.44

Networking Capital

-0.48

-0.25

-0.15

-0.19

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

0.03

0.03

0.04

0.05

Sundry Creditors

-0.15

-0.11

-0.06

-0.08

Creditor Days

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.36

-0.17

-0.13

-0.16

Cash

5.15

0.04

1.24

0.04

Total Assets

7.1

30.45

33.19

13.99

