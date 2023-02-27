Shiv Om Invesment & Consultancy Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
69.95
69.95
69.95
69.95
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-61.62
-12.62
-11.31
-11.06
Net Worth
8.33
57.33
58.64
58.89
Minority Interest
Debt
29.38
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
37.71
57.33
58.64
58.89
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.43
30.66
30.66
12.7
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
1.44
1.44
Networking Capital
-0.48
-0.25
-0.15
-0.19
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
0.03
0.03
0.04
0.05
Sundry Creditors
-0.15
-0.11
-0.06
-0.08
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.36
-0.17
-0.13
-0.16
Cash
5.15
0.04
1.24
0.04
Total Assets
7.1
30.45
33.19
13.99
