Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹0.44
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0.45
Day's Low₹0.41
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹1.17
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3.01
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
69.95
69.95
69.95
69.95
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-61.62
-12.62
-11.31
-11.06
Net Worth
8.33
57.33
58.64
58.89
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
1.24
-43.61
6.74
0.82
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
6,915.45
|32.17
|4,37,816.2
|5,613.71
|0.51
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,590.2
|167.6
|2,60,367.69
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
313.15
|391.02
|2,06,195.84
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
152.85
|30.79
|2,00,405.54
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
479.85
|10.31
|1,60,764.46
|4,370.44
|2.77
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Sharad Yashwant Harekar
Independent Director
Komal Anantrai Parekh
Whole-time Director
Kishan Naidu
Company Secretary
Ankit Jain
Additional Director
Bharat Dalichand Shah
Additional Director
Karan Bharatbhai Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nitinkumar Shantilal Shah
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Shiv Om Invesment & Consultancy Ltd
Summary
Shiv Om Investment & Consultancy Limited was incorporated as Private Limited Company on 21st May, 1990 as G.Raj Financial Consultancy Private Limited. Subsequently the Company was converted into Public Limited Company on 28th July, 1992 reflecting the change in name of the Company to Shiv Om Investment & Consultancy Limited on 14th February, 1999.Shiv Om Investment & Consultancy Ltd is a NBFC Company and principle business activity of the Company is Finance and loan. The Company has finance its funds to the customers as per the policy of the Company and the finance is principle business activity of the Company and also Company has invested into share and securities and the funds deployed so far is out of its own account.
Read More
The Shiv Om Invesment & Consultancy Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹0.43 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shiv Om Invesment & Consultancy Ltd is ₹3.01 Cr. as of 27 Feb ‘23
The PE and PB ratios of Shiv Om Invesment & Consultancy Ltd is 0 and 831.60 as of 27 Feb ‘23
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shiv Om Invesment & Consultancy Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shiv Om Invesment & Consultancy Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 27 Feb ‘23
Shiv Om Invesment & Consultancy Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 234.16%, 3 Years at 1149.33%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at -1.52%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.