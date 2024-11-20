iifl-logo-icon 1
Shiv Om Invesment & Consultancy Ltd Share Price

0.43
(0%)
Feb 27, 2023|03:27:41 PM

  • Open0.44
  • Day's High0.45
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Day's Low0.41
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value1.17
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3.01
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Shiv Om Invesment & Consultancy Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

0.44

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0.45

Day's Low

0.41

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

1.17

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3.01

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Shiv Om Invesment & Consultancy Ltd Corporate Action

9 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Shiv Om Invesment & Consultancy Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Shiv Om Invesment & Consultancy Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:13 AM
Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Shiv Om Invesment & Consultancy Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

69.95

69.95

69.95

69.95

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-61.62

-12.62

-11.31

-11.06

Net Worth

8.33

57.33

58.64

58.89

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

1.24

-43.61

6.74

0.82

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

Shiv Om Invesment & Consultancy Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

6,915.45

32.174,37,816.25,613.710.5114,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,590.2

167.62,60,367.69907.570.061,217.1151.99

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

313.15

391.022,06,195.84304.830382.7739.05

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

152.85

30.792,00,405.541,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

479.85

10.311,60,764.464,370.442.7713,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Shiv Om Invesment & Consultancy Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Sharad Yashwant Harekar

Independent Director

Komal Anantrai Parekh

Whole-time Director

Kishan Naidu

Company Secretary

Ankit Jain

Additional Director

Bharat Dalichand Shah

Additional Director

Karan Bharatbhai Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nitinkumar Shantilal Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shiv Om Invesment & Consultancy Ltd

Summary

Shiv Om Investment & Consultancy Limited was incorporated as Private Limited Company on 21st May, 1990 as G.Raj Financial Consultancy Private Limited. Subsequently the Company was converted into Public Limited Company on 28th July, 1992 reflecting the change in name of the Company to Shiv Om Investment & Consultancy Limited on 14th February, 1999.Shiv Om Investment & Consultancy Ltd is a NBFC Company and principle business activity of the Company is Finance and loan. The Company has finance its funds to the customers as per the policy of the Company and the finance is principle business activity of the Company and also Company has invested into share and securities and the funds deployed so far is out of its own account.
Company FAQs

What is the Shiv Om Invesment & Consultancy Ltd share price today?

The Shiv Om Invesment & Consultancy Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹0.43 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shiv Om Invesment & Consultancy Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shiv Om Invesment & Consultancy Ltd is ₹3.01 Cr. as of 27 Feb ‘23

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shiv Om Invesment & Consultancy Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shiv Om Invesment & Consultancy Ltd is 0 and 831.60 as of 27 Feb ‘23

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shiv Om Invesment & Consultancy Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shiv Om Invesment & Consultancy Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shiv Om Invesment & Consultancy Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 27 Feb ‘23

What is the CAGR of Shiv Om Invesment & Consultancy Ltd?

Shiv Om Invesment & Consultancy Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 234.16%, 3 Years at 1149.33%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at -1.52%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shiv Om Invesment & Consultancy Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shiv Om Invesment & Consultancy Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

