iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shiv Om Invesment & Consultancy Ltd Board Meeting

0.43
(0%)
Feb 27, 2023|03:27:41 PM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting15 Feb 20249 Feb 2024
Shivom Investment & Consultancy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that in terms of Regulations 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015 meeting of the board of directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday i.e. February 14 2024 at registered office of the company at 5:30 pm interalia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone financial results for the Third quarter ended December 31 2023 & other Business as per Agenda items. Shivom Investment & Consultancy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/02/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This is to inform you that the board meeting is scheduled to be held on Wednesday i.e. February 14, 2024 at registered office of the company at 5.30 pm interalia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 & other Business as per Agenda items now rescheduled on Thursday i.e. February 15, 2024 at registered office of the company at 5.30 pm interalia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 on account of NCLT order dated February 07, 2024. The unaudited financial results is prepared by erstwhile management now it is to be signed by the resolution professional so it has been postponed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024) We hereby inform you that the Interim Resolution Professional Mr. Nimai Gautam shah has considered, approved and taken on record the following: 1. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, along with the Limited Review Report, pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Unaudited Financial Results and Limited Review Report thereon for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 are enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 15/02/2024)

Shiv Om Invesment & Consultancy Ltd: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Shiv Om Invesment & Consultancy Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.