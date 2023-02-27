Shiv Om Invesment & Consultancy Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
1.24
-43.61
6.74
0.82
Other operating items
Operating
1.24
-43.61
6.74
0.82
Capital expenditure
0
-27.79
0
0
Free cash flow
1.24
-71.4
6.74
0.82
Equity raised
-22.37
-19.77
-17.79
-18.87
Investing
17.96
-0.03
-2.27
4.85
Financing
0
0
0.02
0.04
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-3.17
-91.2
-13.3
-13.15
