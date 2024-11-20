iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shiv Om Invesment & Consultancy Ltd Company Summary

0.43
(0%)
Feb 27, 2023|03:27:41 PM

Shiv Om Invesment & Consultancy Ltd Summary

Shiv Om Investment & Consultancy Limited was incorporated as Private Limited Company on 21st May, 1990 as G.Raj Financial Consultancy Private Limited. Subsequently the Company was converted into Public Limited Company on 28th July, 1992 reflecting the change in name of the Company to Shiv Om Investment & Consultancy Limited on 14th February, 1999.Shiv Om Investment & Consultancy Ltd is a NBFC Company and principle business activity of the Company is Finance and loan. The Company has finance its funds to the customers as per the policy of the Company and the finance is principle business activity of the Company and also Company has invested into share and securities and the funds deployed so far is out of its own account.

