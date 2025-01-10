Shiv Texchem Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.13
1.6
1.6
0.8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
190.74
121.16
105.14
26.87
Net Worth
192.87
122.76
106.74
27.67
Minority Interest
Debt
296.65
329.14
120.34
121.71
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
489.52
451.9
227.08
149.38
Fixed Assets
0.88
0.97
0.37
0.13
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0.01
0.01
0.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.04
0.03
0.03
0.01
Networking Capital
307.92
317.11
123.05
134.09
Inventories
396.55
315.67
129.72
0.37
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
182.3
125.22
178.36
137.87
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
38.22
26.66
13.33
5.09
Sundry Creditors
-277.64
-115.67
-193.78
-0.58
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-31.51
-34.77
-4.57
-8.66
Cash
180.68
133.79
103.62
15.13
Total Assets
489.52
451.91
227.08
149.37
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.