Summary

Shiv Texchem Limited was originally incorporated as Shiv Texchem Private Limited as a Private Limited Company in Mumbai, dated March 31, 2005, issued by Registrar of Companies. The Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Shiv Texchem Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon conversion dated July 05, 2024 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra.Company is primarily engaged in the business of importing and distributing hydrocarbon-based chemicals of the product family viz. Acetyls, Alcohol, Aromatics, Nitriles, Monomers, Glycols Phenolic, Ketones, and Isocyanates, that are crucial raw materials for a wide range of industries including paints, coatings, printing inks, agro-chemicals, polymers, pharmaceuticals, and specialty industrial chemicals.The Company started operation with sulphuric acid and caustic in 2005. The Companys role involves sourcing these chemicals from international producers and suppliers, redistributing them to domestic industries, and ensuring sufficient and timely supply to manufacturers. By handling the import and distribution of these essential raw materials, it support various industries in accessing high-quality chemicals for their manufacturing processes. It bridge the gap between global suppliers and local industries, ensuring a steady and reliable supply of crucial chemicals.In the petrochemical industry, there are base chemicals that serve as foundation for various der

