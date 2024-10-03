iifl-logo-icon 1
Shiv Texchem Ltd Share Price

349.95
(-0.54%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open351
  • Day's High351
  • 52 Wk High417
  • Prev. Close351.85
  • Day's Low337.05
  • 52 Wk Low 207.25
  • Turnover (lac)55.99
  • P/E27.13
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value126.97
  • EPS12.97
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)810.91
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Shiv Texchem Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

351

Prev. Close

351.85

Turnover(Lac.)

55.99

Day's High

351

Day's Low

337.05

52 Week's High

417

52 Week's Low

207.25

Book Value

126.97

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

810.91

P/E

27.13

EPS

12.97

Divi. Yield

0

Shiv Texchem Ltd Corporate Action

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Shiv Texchem Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Shiv Texchem Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:52 AM
Oct-2024Oct-2024Sep-2024Jul-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.65%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.65%

Non-Promoter- 12.51%

Institutions: 12.51%

Non-Institutions: 13.83%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Shiv Texchem Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.13

1.6

1.6

0.8

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

190.74

121.16

105.14

26.87

Net Worth

192.87

122.76

106.74

27.67

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Shiv Texchem Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Shiv Texchem Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Vikas Pavankumar

Whole Time Director & CFO

Hemanshu S. Chokhani

Whole-time Director

Shyamsundar Chokhani

Whole-time Director

Neha Hemanshu Chokhani

Independent Director

G L Kundalwal

Independent Director

Sushil Kumar Relan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Dinky Jain

Independent Director

Rajen Hemchand Gada

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shiv Texchem Ltd

Summary

Shiv Texchem Limited was originally incorporated as Shiv Texchem Private Limited as a Private Limited Company in Mumbai, dated March 31, 2005, issued by Registrar of Companies. The Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Shiv Texchem Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon conversion dated July 05, 2024 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra.Company is primarily engaged in the business of importing and distributing hydrocarbon-based chemicals of the product family viz. Acetyls, Alcohol, Aromatics, Nitriles, Monomers, Glycols Phenolic, Ketones, and Isocyanates, that are crucial raw materials for a wide range of industries including paints, coatings, printing inks, agro-chemicals, polymers, pharmaceuticals, and specialty industrial chemicals.The Company started operation with sulphuric acid and caustic in 2005. The Companys role involves sourcing these chemicals from international producers and suppliers, redistributing them to domestic industries, and ensuring sufficient and timely supply to manufacturers. By handling the import and distribution of these essential raw materials, it support various industries in accessing high-quality chemicals for their manufacturing processes. It bridge the gap between global suppliers and local industries, ensuring a steady and reliable supply of crucial chemicals.In the petrochemical industry, there are base chemicals that serve as foundation for various der
Company FAQs

What is the Shiv Texchem Ltd share price today?

The Shiv Texchem Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹349.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shiv Texchem Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shiv Texchem Ltd is ₹810.91 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shiv Texchem Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shiv Texchem Ltd is 27.13 and 2.77 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shiv Texchem Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shiv Texchem Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shiv Texchem Ltd is ₹207.25 and ₹417 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shiv Texchem Ltd?

Shiv Texchem Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at 39.15% and 1 Month at 6.61%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shiv Texchem Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shiv Texchem Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.65 %
Institutions - 12.51 %
Public - 13.84 %

