Open₹351
Prev. Close₹351.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹55.99
Day's High₹351
Day's Low₹337.05
52 Week's High₹417
52 Week's Low₹207.25
Book Value₹126.97
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)810.91
P/E27.13
EPS12.97
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.13
1.6
1.6
0.8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
190.74
121.16
105.14
26.87
Net Worth
192.87
122.76
106.74
27.67
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Vikas Pavankumar
Whole Time Director & CFO
Hemanshu S. Chokhani
Whole-time Director
Shyamsundar Chokhani
Whole-time Director
Neha Hemanshu Chokhani
Independent Director
G L Kundalwal
Independent Director
Sushil Kumar Relan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Dinky Jain
Independent Director
Rajen Hemchand Gada
Summary
Shiv Texchem Limited was originally incorporated as Shiv Texchem Private Limited as a Private Limited Company in Mumbai, dated March 31, 2005, issued by Registrar of Companies. The Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Shiv Texchem Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon conversion dated July 05, 2024 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra.Company is primarily engaged in the business of importing and distributing hydrocarbon-based chemicals of the product family viz. Acetyls, Alcohol, Aromatics, Nitriles, Monomers, Glycols Phenolic, Ketones, and Isocyanates, that are crucial raw materials for a wide range of industries including paints, coatings, printing inks, agro-chemicals, polymers, pharmaceuticals, and specialty industrial chemicals.The Company started operation with sulphuric acid and caustic in 2005. The Companys role involves sourcing these chemicals from international producers and suppliers, redistributing them to domestic industries, and ensuring sufficient and timely supply to manufacturers. By handling the import and distribution of these essential raw materials, it support various industries in accessing high-quality chemicals for their manufacturing processes. It bridge the gap between global suppliers and local industries, ensuring a steady and reliable supply of crucial chemicals.In the petrochemical industry, there are base chemicals that serve as foundation for various der
Read More
The Shiv Texchem Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹349.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shiv Texchem Ltd is ₹810.91 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shiv Texchem Ltd is 27.13 and 2.77 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shiv Texchem Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shiv Texchem Ltd is ₹207.25 and ₹417 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Shiv Texchem Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at 39.15% and 1 Month at 6.61%.
