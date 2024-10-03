Shiv Texchem Ltd Summary

Shiv Texchem Limited was originally incorporated as Shiv Texchem Private Limited as a Private Limited Company in Mumbai, dated March 31, 2005, issued by Registrar of Companies. The Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Shiv Texchem Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon conversion dated July 05, 2024 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra.Company is primarily engaged in the business of importing and distributing hydrocarbon-based chemicals of the product family viz. Acetyls, Alcohol, Aromatics, Nitriles, Monomers, Glycols Phenolic, Ketones, and Isocyanates, that are crucial raw materials for a wide range of industries including paints, coatings, printing inks, agro-chemicals, polymers, pharmaceuticals, and specialty industrial chemicals.The Company started operation with sulphuric acid and caustic in 2005. The Companys role involves sourcing these chemicals from international producers and suppliers, redistributing them to domestic industries, and ensuring sufficient and timely supply to manufacturers. By handling the import and distribution of these essential raw materials, it support various industries in accessing high-quality chemicals for their manufacturing processes. It bridge the gap between global suppliers and local industries, ensuring a steady and reliable supply of crucial chemicals.In the petrochemical industry, there are base chemicals that serve as foundation for various derivative chemicals. These chemicals serve as secondary and tertiary chemicals for application in various industries. This business focus on import and redistribution of these secondary and tertiary chemicals, which are essential raw materials for multiple industries. They manage the supply chain of these secondary and tertiary chemicals derived from base chemicals.Later, a new product with the name of Phenol was launched in 2019. For example, benzene serves as a fundamental building block for producing essential secondary and tertiary chemicals such as phenol, styrene and aniline. These secondary and tertiary chemicals are indispensable base raw material inputs in industries like paints, coatings, printing inks, agrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, specialty polymers, and industrial chemicals. The Company act as one of the preferred sourcing partners for customers wherein it assist and support customers for their purchase planning of these products, aggregate orders from customers, engage with global and domestic producers and suppliers to negotiate terms which includes price, specifications, quantity and delivery schedule and manage supply chain, which includes storage, handling and logistics support.The Company strategically sourced a wide variety of products from global producers and suppliers and has delivered to a diverse customers such as Apcotex Industries Limited, Hemani Industries Limited, Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited amongst others. Resulting this, their sourcing efforts have spanned multiple countries including China, Taiwan, South Korea, Kuwait, Qatar, USA, Netherlands, Belgium and Italy. The Company is planning IPO of 61,05,000 Fresh Issue Equity Shares.