To,

The Board of Directors,

Shiv Texchem Limited

(formerly known as Shiv Texchem Private Limited)

Dear Sirs,

1. We have examined the attached Restated Financial Information of Shiv Texchem Limited (formerly known as Shiv Texchem Private Limited) (the "Company" or the "Issuer"), comprising the Restated Statement of Assets and Liabilities as at March 31, 2024, March 31,2023 and March 31, 2022, the Restated Statements of Profit and Loss and the Restated Cash Flow Statement for the financial years ended March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022, the Summary Statement of Significant Accounting Policies and other explanatory information (collectively, the "Restated Financial Information"), as approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 16th July, 2024 for the purpose of inclusion in the Draft Red Herring Prospectus, Red Herring Prospectus and Prospectus (together the " Offer Documents " prepared by the Company in connection with its proposed Initial Public Offer of equity shares ("IPO") prepared in terms of the requirements of:

a) Section 26 of Part I of Chapter III of the Companies Act, 2013, as amended (the " Act");

b) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended ("ICDR Regulations"); and

c) The Guidance Note on Reports in Company Prospectuses (Revised 2019) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"), as amended from time to time (the "Guidance Note").

2. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the Restated Financial Information for the purpose of inclusion in the DRHP to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India, relevant stock exchange(s) and Registrar of Companies, Mumbai ("RoC") in connection with the proposed IPO. The Restated Financial Information have been prepared by the management of the Company on the basis of preparation stated in Note 25 to the Restated Financial Information. The Board of Directors of the Company responsibility includes designing, implementing and maintaining adequate internal control relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Restated F inancial Information. The Board of Directors are also responsible for identifying and ensuring that the Company complies with the Act, ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note.

3. We have examined such Restated Financial Information taking into consideration:

a) The terms of reference and terms of our engagement agreed upon with you in accordance with our engagement letter dated July 14, 2024 in connection with the proposed IPO of equity shares of the Issuer;

b) The Guidance Note also requires that we comply with the ethical requirements of the Code of Ethics issued by the ICAI;

c) Concepts of test checks and materiality to obtain reasonable assurance based on verification of evidence supporting the Restated Financial Information; and

d) The requirements of Section 26 of the Act and the ICDR Regulations. Our work was performed solely to assist you in meeting your responsibilities in relation to your compliance with the Act, the ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note in connection with the IPO.

4. These Restated Financial Information have been compiled by the management from the Audited Financial Statements of the Company as at and for the years ended March 31,2024, March 31,2023 and March 31,2022 prepared in accordance with Accounting Standards as prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2021, as amended, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, which have been approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting held on July 16, 2024.

5. For the purpose of our examination, we have relied on the Auditors report issued by the us dated June 19, 2024, September 05, 2023 and September 07, 2022 on the financial statements of the company as at and for the year ended March 31,2024, March 31,2023 and March 31,2022 as referred in Paragraph 4 above;

6. The audit reports on the financial statements issued by us were modified and included following matter(s) giving rise to modifications on the financial statements as at and for the years ended March 31, 2023, and March 31,2022;

i. the Company has not providedfor gratuity liabilities and leave salaries as same has not been ascertained, however it will be recognized on cash basis. The method adopted by company & disclosure made hereinabove are not in accordance with AS-15 (Revised) issued by The Institute of CharteredAccountants of India.

7. Based on our examination and according to the information and explanations given to us, we report that the Restated Financial Information:

a) Have been prepared after incorporating adjustments for the changes in accounting policies, material errors and regrouping/ reclassifications retrospectively in the financial years ended March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022 to reflect the same accounting treatment as per the accounting policies and grouping/ classifications followed as at and for the year ended March 31,2024;

b) have been made after giving effect to the matter(s) giving rise to modifications mentioned in paragraph 6 above; and

c) Have been prepared in accordance with the Act, ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note.

8. The Restated Financial Information do not reflect the effects of events that occurred subsequent to the respective dates of the reports on audited financial statements mentioned in paragraph 4 above.

9. This report should not in any way be construed as a reissuance or re-dating of any of the previous audit reports issued by us, nor should this report be construed as a new opinion on any of the financial statements referred to herein.

10. We have no responsibility to update our report for events and circumstances occurring after the date of the report.

11. We have complied with the relevant applicable requirements of the Standard on Quality Control (SQC) 1, Quality Control for Firms that Perform Audits and Reviews of Historical Financial Information, and Other Assurance and Related Services Engagements.

12. Our report is intended solely for use of the Board of Directors for inclusion in the DRHP to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India, relevant stock exchange(s) and Registrar of Companies, Mumbai in connection with the proposed IPO. Our report should not be used, referred to, or distributed for any other purpose except with our prior consent in writing. Accordingly, we do not accept or assume any liability or any duty of care for any other purpose or to any other person to whom this report is shown or into whose hands it may come without our prior consent in writing.