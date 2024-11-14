iifl-logo-icon 1
Shiv Texchem Ltd Board Meeting

295
(2.45%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:00 PM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20248 Nov 2024
Shiv Texchem Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 14th November 2024 at the premises situated at 602/A 602/B and 17D 602/C and 17D Savoy Chamber Santacruz Jn Opp TPS II V P Road and Dattatraya Rd Santacruz(West) Mumbai - 400054 to inter alia to consider approve and to take on record of Unaudited Financial Results for the Half year ended on 30th September 2024. Attached the Unaudited Half Yearly Financial Results for September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024) In pursuance to the discrepancy mail from the Exchange, we have annexed the revised half yearly financials for the Sept 2024 along with the clarification letter. Request you to take on the record. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/12/2024)

Shiv Texchem Ltd: Related News

No Record Found

