Shivam Chemicals Ltd Balance Sheet

49.6
(-6.54%)
Jan 10, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.4

0.4

0.4

0.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.45

13.45

9.73

4.88

Net Worth

15.85

13.85

10.13

5.28

Minority Interest

Debt

11.08

6.74

5.09

1.53

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.01

0

0

0.01

Total Liabilities

26.94

20.59

15.22

6.82

Fixed Assets

0.61

0.37

0.45

0.46

Intangible Assets

Investments

1.5

1.5

0.05

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.01

0.01

0

0.01

Networking Capital

24.71

18.57

14.51

6.28

Inventories

0.02

0

0.05

0.08

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

15.07

12.08

14.05

7.18

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

17.1

9.72

8.88

2.14

Sundry Creditors

-6.11

-1.56

-6.4

-2.03

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-1.37

-1.67

-2.07

-1.09

Cash

0.12

0.14

0.22

0.07

Total Assets

26.95

20.59

15.23

6.82

