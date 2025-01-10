Shivam Chemicals Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.4
0.4
0.4
0.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.45
13.45
9.73
4.88
Net Worth
15.85
13.85
10.13
5.28
Minority Interest
Debt
11.08
6.74
5.09
1.53
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.01
0
0
0.01
Total Liabilities
26.94
20.59
15.22
6.82
Fixed Assets
0.61
0.37
0.45
0.46
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.5
1.5
0.05
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.01
0.01
0
0.01
Networking Capital
24.71
18.57
14.51
6.28
Inventories
0.02
0
0.05
0.08
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
15.07
12.08
14.05
7.18
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
17.1
9.72
8.88
2.14
Sundry Creditors
-6.11
-1.56
-6.4
-2.03
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.37
-1.67
-2.07
-1.09
Cash
0.12
0.14
0.22
0.07
Total Assets
26.95
20.59
15.23
6.82
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.