Shivam Chemicals Ltd Share Price

50.96
(-2.00%)
Dec 17, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open50.1
  • Day's High50.99
  • 52 Wk High63
  • Prev. Close52
  • Day's Low50.1
  • 52 Wk Low 45.1
  • Turnover (lac)19.87
  • P/E43.93
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value21.21
  • EPS1.16
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)86.57
  • Div. Yield0
Shivam Chemicals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

50.1

Prev. Close

52

Turnover(Lac.)

19.87

Day's High

50.99

Day's Low

50.1

52 Week's High

63

52 Week's Low

45.1

Book Value

21.21

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

86.57

P/E

43.93

EPS

1.16

Divi. Yield

0

Shivam Chemicals Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

17 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Aug, 2024

Shivam Chemicals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Shivam Chemicals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:53 PM
Sep-2024Apr-2024Apr-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.99%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.99%

Non-Promoter- 27.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 27.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Shivam Chemicals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.4

0.4

0.4

0.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.45

13.45

9.73

4.88

Net Worth

15.85

13.85

10.13

5.28

Minority Interest

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

146.54

156.52

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

146.54

156.52

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0.61

0.49

Shivam Chemicals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Shivam Chemicals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Sanjiv Girdharlal Vasant

Whole-time Director

Soham Sanjiv Vasant

Whole-time Director

Shivam Sanjiv Vasant

Independent Director

Himani Bhootra

Independent Director

Kunal Bharat Shingala

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rishita Taparia

Independent Director

Manish Tarachand Pande

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shivam Chemicals Ltd

Summary

Shivam Chemicals Limited was incorporated as Sun Organosys Private Limited on October 12, 2010 with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The name of Company got changed to Shivam Chemicals Private Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to conversion was issued on January 30, 2012 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Thereafter, status changed to Public Limited and the name of the Company was changed to Shivam Chemicals Limited dated November 21, 2023 vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.The Company is a manufacturer of Hydrated Lime product (Calcium Hydroxide) & a distributor of various products such as Poultry feed supplement (MBM), Di-Calcium Phosphate (Feed Grade), Magnesium Oxide, Limestone Powder, etc. With rich experience and knowledge, it built a well-established marketing network across India and distribute animal feed products for various well renowned manufacture Over the years, it supplied an impressive quantity of over 2.50 Lakh metric tons of various products, reflecting their commitment to meet the demands of the market. The cumulative value of these supplied products exceeded Rs 750 Cr., underscoring the financial significance in the sector. With an average monthly sales volume of 2,650 metric tons, Shivam maintain a consistent presence and contribute to the steady flow of products in the market. Their journey began with a primary focus on animal feed supplement trading till FY 2022-23 and ev
Company FAQs

What is the Shivam Chemicals Ltd share price today?

The Shivam Chemicals Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹50.96 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shivam Chemicals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shivam Chemicals Ltd is ₹86.57 Cr. as of 17 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shivam Chemicals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shivam Chemicals Ltd is 43.93 and 2.40 as of 17 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shivam Chemicals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shivam Chemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shivam Chemicals Ltd is ₹45.1 and ₹63 as of 17 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Shivam Chemicals Ltd?

Shivam Chemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 7.51%, 6 Month at 2.95%, 3 Month at -1.94% and 1 Month at 6.17%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shivam Chemicals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shivam Chemicals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 27.00 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Shivam Chemicals Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

