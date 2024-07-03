Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹50.1
Prev. Close₹52
Turnover(Lac.)₹19.87
Day's High₹50.99
Day's Low₹50.1
52 Week's High₹63
52 Week's Low₹45.1
Book Value₹21.21
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)86.57
P/E43.93
EPS1.16
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.4
0.4
0.4
0.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.45
13.45
9.73
4.88
Net Worth
15.85
13.85
10.13
5.28
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
146.54
156.52
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
146.54
156.52
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0.61
0.49
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Sanjiv Girdharlal Vasant
Whole-time Director
Soham Sanjiv Vasant
Whole-time Director
Shivam Sanjiv Vasant
Independent Director
Himani Bhootra
Independent Director
Kunal Bharat Shingala
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rishita Taparia
Independent Director
Manish Tarachand Pande
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Shivam Chemicals Limited was incorporated as Sun Organosys Private Limited on October 12, 2010 with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The name of Company got changed to Shivam Chemicals Private Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to conversion was issued on January 30, 2012 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Thereafter, status changed to Public Limited and the name of the Company was changed to Shivam Chemicals Limited dated November 21, 2023 vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.The Company is a manufacturer of Hydrated Lime product (Calcium Hydroxide) & a distributor of various products such as Poultry feed supplement (MBM), Di-Calcium Phosphate (Feed Grade), Magnesium Oxide, Limestone Powder, etc. With rich experience and knowledge, it built a well-established marketing network across India and distribute animal feed products for various well renowned manufacture Over the years, it supplied an impressive quantity of over 2.50 Lakh metric tons of various products, reflecting their commitment to meet the demands of the market. The cumulative value of these supplied products exceeded Rs 750 Cr., underscoring the financial significance in the sector. With an average monthly sales volume of 2,650 metric tons, Shivam maintain a consistent presence and contribute to the steady flow of products in the market. Their journey began with a primary focus on animal feed supplement trading till FY 2022-23 and ev
The Shivam Chemicals Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹50.96 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shivam Chemicals Ltd is ₹86.57 Cr. as of 17 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Shivam Chemicals Ltd is 43.93 and 2.40 as of 17 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shivam Chemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shivam Chemicals Ltd is ₹45.1 and ₹63 as of 17 Dec ‘24
Shivam Chemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 7.51%, 6 Month at 2.95%, 3 Month at -1.94% and 1 Month at 6.17%.
