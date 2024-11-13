|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|Shivam Chemicals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve standalone and consolidated unaudited financial result of the Company for the half year ended on 30th September 2024. Please find attached outcome of Board meeting. Please find attached financial result for half year ended September 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|16 Aug 2024
|16 Aug 2024
|Please find attached outcome of the Board meeting of the Company. Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)- Appointment of the Statutory Auditor of the Company.
|Board Meeting
|11 Jul 2024
|9 Jul 2024
|Shivam Chemicals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of RPT Transaction and investment in Wholly-owned subsidiary Company i.e. Shivam Chemicals and Minerals Private Limited Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|16 May 2024
|Shivam Chemicals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone and consolidated financial result of Company for the year ended on 31st March 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting Please find attached disclosure for appointment of Internal Auditor of Company for F.Y. 24-25. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
