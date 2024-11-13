iifl-logo-icon 1
Shivam Chemicals Ltd Board Meeting

47.01
(-2.06%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Shivam CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
Shivam Chemicals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve standalone and consolidated unaudited financial result of the Company for the half year ended on 30th September 2024. Please find attached outcome of Board meeting. Please find attached financial result for half year ended September 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)
Board Meeting16 Aug 202416 Aug 2024
Please find attached outcome of the Board meeting of the Company. Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)- Appointment of the Statutory Auditor of the Company.
Board Meeting11 Jul 20249 Jul 2024
Shivam Chemicals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of RPT Transaction and investment in Wholly-owned subsidiary Company i.e. Shivam Chemicals and Minerals Private Limited Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.07.2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202416 May 2024
Shivam Chemicals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone and consolidated financial result of Company for the year ended on 31st March 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting Please find attached disclosure for appointment of Internal Auditor of Company for F.Y. 24-25. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

