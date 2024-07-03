Shivam Chemicals Ltd Summary

Shivam Chemicals Limited was incorporated as Sun Organosys Private Limited on October 12, 2010 with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The name of Company got changed to Shivam Chemicals Private Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to conversion was issued on January 30, 2012 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Thereafter, status changed to Public Limited and the name of the Company was changed to Shivam Chemicals Limited dated November 21, 2023 vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.The Company is a manufacturer of Hydrated Lime product (Calcium Hydroxide) & a distributor of various products such as Poultry feed supplement (MBM), Di-Calcium Phosphate (Feed Grade), Magnesium Oxide, Limestone Powder, etc. With rich experience and knowledge, it built a well-established marketing network across India and distribute animal feed products for various well renowned manufacture Over the years, it supplied an impressive quantity of over 2.50 Lakh metric tons of various products, reflecting their commitment to meet the demands of the market. The cumulative value of these supplied products exceeded Rs 750 Cr., underscoring the financial significance in the sector. With an average monthly sales volume of 2,650 metric tons, Shivam maintain a consistent presence and contribute to the steady flow of products in the market. Their journey began with a primary focus on animal feed supplement trading till FY 2022-23 and evolution into manufacturing is happened through the establishment of a 100% owned subsidiary, Shivam Chemicals and Minerals Private Limited with a manufacturing capacity of 60,000 MT at Dahej, Gujarat, which was incorporated in 2019. The manufacturing unit started commercial production in May 2023 and has achieved 40% capacity utilization by December. Starting from April 2024, the Company is projected to increase its capacity utilization up to 65%, indicating a steady growth in production and market presence.The Company is proposing the Public Offer by issuing 45,87,000 Fresh Issue Equity Shares.