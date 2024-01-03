ON RESTATED STANDALONE

FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF SHLOKKA DYES LIMITED (Formerly Known as SHLOKKA DYES PRIVATE LIMITED)

To,

The Board of Directors

SHLOKKA DYES LIMITED

(Formerly Known as SHLOKKA DYES PRIVATE LIMITED)

Plot No C/54, GIDC, Saykha, Saran, Bharuch, Vagra, Gujarat, India 392140

Dear Sirs,

1. We have examined the attached Restated Standalone Financial Information of SHLOKKA DYES

LIMITED(Formerly known as SHLOKKA DYES PRIVATE LIMITED) (the"Company") comprising the Restated Standalone Statement of Assets and Liabilities as at Oct 31 2024, March 31 2024, 2023 and 2022, the Restated Standalone Statements of Profit and Loss and the Restated Standalone Cash Flow Statement for the years ended Oct 31 2024, March 31 2024, 2023 and 2022, the Summary Statement of Significant Accounting Policies, and other explanatory information (collectively referred to as, the “Restated Standalone Financial Information”), as approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 7th December 2023 for the purpose of inclusion in the Draft Red Herring Prospectus/Red Herring Prospectus prepared by the Company in connection with its proposed Initial Public Offer of equity shares (“IPO”) on SME Platform of (“BSE”).

These restated Summary Statement have been prepared in terms of the requirements of:

a. Section 26 of Part I of Chapter III of the Companies Act, 2013 (the “Act")

b. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended ("ICDR Regulations"); and

c. The Guidance Note on Reports in Company Prospectuses (Revised 2019) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (“ICAI”), as amended from time to time (the “Guidance Note”).

2. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the Restated Standalone Financial Information for the purpose of inclusion in the Draft Red Herring Prospectus/Red Herring Prospectus to be filed with Securities and Exchange Board of India, Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad and the Stock Exchange in connection with the proposed IPO. The Restated Standalone Financial Information has been prepared by the management of the Company on the basis of preparation stated inAnnexure 4 to the Restated Standalone Financial Information. The responsibilities of the Board of Directors of the Company include designing, implementing, and maintaining adequate internal control relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Restated Standalone Financial Information. The Board of Directors are also responsible for identifying and ensuring that the Company complies with the Act, ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note.

3. We have examined such Restated Standalone Financial Information taking into consideration:

a. The terms of reference and terms of our engagement agreed upon with you in accordance with our engagement letter dated November 11, 2024 in connection with the proposed IPO of equity shares of Shlokka Dyes Limited (the “Issuer Company”) on SME Platform of (“BSE”).

b. The Guidance Note also requires that we comply with the ethical requirements of the Code of Ethics issued by the ICAI;

c. Concepts of test checks and materiality to obtain reasonable assurance based on verification of evidence supporting the Restated Standalone Financial Information; and d. The requirements of Section 26 of the Act and the ICDR Regulations. Our work was performed solely to assist you in meeting your responsibilities in relation to your compliance with the Act, the ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note in connection with the IPO.

4. These Restated Standalone Financial Information have been compiled by the management from:

a. Audited Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the period ended on Oct 31 2024, and the year ended on March 31, 2024 prepared in accordance with Accounting Standard as prescribed under section 133 of the Act and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, which has been approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting held on December 7, 2023 and June 21, 2023 respectively.

b. Audited Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on March 31, 2023 and 2022, prepared in accordance with the Accounting Standards as prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules as amended, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, which have been approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting held on August 01, 2023 and September 2, 2022 respectively.

5. For the purpose of our examination, we have relied on:

Auditors Report issued by us dated June 21, 2024, August 1, 2023 except September 2, 2022 is issued by Arijeet Gandhi & Associates and on the Standalone Financial Statement of the Company for the year ended on Oct 31 2024, March 31 2024, 2023 and 2022 respectively as referred in Paragraph 4(b) above.

6. There were no qualifications in the Audit Reports issued by us as at and for the years ended on Oct 31 2024, March 31 2024, March 31 2023 except March 31 2022 is issued by Arijeet Gandhi & Associates which would require adjustments in this Restated Standalone Financial Information of the Company.

7. Based on our examination and according to the information and explanations given to us, we report that:

a. The Restated Standalone Summary Statements have been made after incorporating adjustments for the changes in accounting policies retrospectively in respective financial years to reflect the same accounting treatment as per the changed accounting policy for all reporting periods, if any;

b. The Restated Standalone Summary Statements do not require any adjustments for the matter(s) giving rise to modifications mentioned in paragraph 6 above.

c. The Restated Standalone Summary Statements have been prepared in accordance with the Act, ICDR

Regulations and the Guidance Note.

d. The Restated Standalone Summary Statements have been made after incorporating adjustments for prior period and other material amounts in the respective financial years to which they relate, if any and there are no qualifications which require adjustments;

e. Extra-ordinary items that need to be disclosed separately in the accounts has been disclosed wherever required;

f. There was no change in accounting policies, which need to be adjusted in the Restated Standalone Summary Statement. The details of Prior period Adjustments are given in Annexure 5 of the Restated Standalone Financial Statements.

g. From Financial Years 2021-22 to 2023-24 and period ended 31st October, 2024 i.e., the period covered in the restatement, the Company has not declared and paid any dividend.

8. We have also examined the following other financial information relating to the Company prepared by the Management and as approved by the Board of Directors of the Company and annexed to this report relating to the Company as at and for the period ended on Oct 31, 2024 and the year ended on March 31, 2024, 2023 and 2022 proposed to be included in the Draft Red Herring Prospectus / Red Herring Prospectus.

Annexure No. Particulars 1 Standalone Financial Statement of Assets & Liabilities as Restated 2 Standalone Financial Statement of Profit & Loss as Restated 3 Standalone Financial Statement of Cash Flow as Restated 4 Significant Accounting Policy and Notes to the Restated Standalone Summary Statements 5 Adjustments made in Restated Standalone Financial Statements / Regrouping Notes 6 Statement of Share Capital as restated 7 Statement of Reserves & Surplus as Restated 8 Statement of Long-Term Borrowings as Restated 9 Statement of Deferred Tax Liabilities (Net) as Restated 10 Statement of Long-Term Provisions as Restated 11 Statement of Short-Term Borrowings as Restated 12 Statement of Trade Payable as Restated 13 Statement of Other Current Liabilities as Restated 14 Statement of Short-Term Provisions as Restated 15 Statement of Property, Plant & Equipment and Depreciation as Restated 16 Statement of Non-Current Investments as Restated 17 Statement of Deferred Tax Assets (Net) as Restated 18 Statement of Long-Term Loans and Advances as Restated 19 Statement of Other Non-Current Assets as Restated 20 Statement of Inventories 21 Statement of Trade Receivables as Restated 22 Statement of Cash & Bank Balances as Restated 23 Statement of Short-Term Loans & Advances 24 Statement of Revenue from Operations as Restated 25 Statement of Other Income as Restated 26 Statement of Cost of Material Consumed 27 Statement of Changes in Inventories of Finished Goods 28 Statement of Employees Benefit Expenses as Restated 29 Statement of Finance Costs as restated 30 Statement of Depreciation & Amortizations Expenses as Restated 31 Statement of Other Expenses as Restated 32 Statement of Summary of Accounting Ratios as Restated 33 Statement of Tax Shelter as Restated 34 Statement of Related Parties Transaction as Restated 35 Statement of Employee Benefit Expense - Gratuity as Restated 36 Statement of Contingent Liability as Restated 37 Additional Disclosures with respect to Amendments to Schedule III as Restated 38 Statement of Capitalisation Statement as Restated

9. We, M/s. Patel & Panchal, Chartered Accountants have been subjected to the peer review process of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (“ICAI”) and hold a valid peer review certificate issued by the “Peer Review Board” of the ICAI.

10. The Restated Standalone Financial Information do not reflect the effects of events that occurred subsequent to the respective dates of the reports on the Special Purpose Standalone Financial Statements and Audited Standalone Financial Statements.

11. This report should not in any way be construed as a reissuance or re-dating of any of the previous audit reports issued by us, nor should this report be construed as a new opinion on any of the financial statements referred to herein.

12. We have no responsibility to update our report for events and circumstances occurring after the date of the report.

13. Our report is intended solely for use of the Board of Directors for inclusion in the Draft Red Herring Prospectus/ Red Herring Prospectus to be filed with Securities and Exchange Board of India, the stock exchanges and Registrar of Companies, Chennai in connection with the proposed IPO. Our report should not be used, referred to, or distributed for any other purpose except with our prior consent in writing. Accordingly, we do not accept or assume any liability or any duty of care for any other purpose or to any other person to whom this report is shown or into whose hands it may come without our prior consent in writing.