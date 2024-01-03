Shlokka Dyes Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
1,495.85
|69.61
|1,52,234.75
|649.8
|0.67
|3,479.3
|95.08
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,873.7
|60.19
|85,183.6
|397
|0.25
|2,966.01
|389.29
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,371.4
|123.12
|54,335.3
|105.07
|0.19
|571.08
|443.12
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
3,783.55
|64.04
|41,562.3
|185
|0.08
|1,174
|588.42
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,214.1
|0
|40,891.27
|-29.98
|0
|1,018.29
|50.62
