Shlokka Dyes Ltd Balance Sheet

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2022

Equity Capital

0.03

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

17.63

0

Net Worth

17.66

0.01

Minority Interest

Debt

28.79

3.64

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.03

0

Total Liabilities

46.48

3.65

Fixed Assets

24.39

3.48

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

Networking Capital

21.98

0.09

Inventories

10.56

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

28.63

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

3.5

1.46

Sundry Creditors

-16.8

-0.56

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-3.91

-0.8

Cash

0.11

0.07

Total Assets

46.48

3.65

