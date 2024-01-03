Shlokka Dyes Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
0.03
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
17.63
0
Net Worth
17.66
0.01
Minority Interest
Debt
28.79
3.64
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.03
0
Total Liabilities
46.48
3.65
Fixed Assets
24.39
3.48
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
Networking Capital
21.98
0.09
Inventories
10.56
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
28.63
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
3.5
1.46
Sundry Creditors
-16.8
-0.56
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-3.91
-0.8
Cash
0.11
0.07
Total Assets
46.48
3.65
