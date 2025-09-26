No Record Found
Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
0.03
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
17.63
0
Net Worth
17.66
0.01
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
1,495.85
|69.61
|1,52,234.75
|649.8
|0.67
|3,479.3
|95.08
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,873.7
|60.19
|85,183.6
|397
|0.25
|2,966.01
|389.29
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,371.4
|123.12
|54,335.3
|105.07
|0.19
|571.08
|443.12
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
3,783.55
|64.04
|41,562.3
|185
|0.08
|1,174
|588.42
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,214.1
|0
|40,891.27
|-29.98
|0
|1,018.29
|50.62
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Vaibhav Shah
Executive Director
Shivani Rajpurohit
Non Executive Director
Shivlal Purohit
Independent Director
Konark Patel
Independent Director
Meet Joshi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Siddharth Gajra
Plot No.C/54 GIDC Saykha Saran,
Bharuch Vagra,
Gujarat - 392140
Tel: +91 90334 41760
Website: http://www.shlokkadyes.com
Email: cs@shlokkadyes.com
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Shlokka Dyes Ltd
