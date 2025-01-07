Shoora Designs Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.5
1.08
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.88
0.51
0.04
-0.01
Net Worth
3.38
1.59
0.05
0
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
3.38
1.59
0.05
0
Fixed Assets
0.04
0.03
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
3.11
1.41
-0.09
0
Inventories
1.47
0.64
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
1.65
0.8
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.1
0.07
0.01
0
Sundry Creditors
-0.02
-0.03
-0.09
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.09
-0.07
-0.01
0
Cash
0.22
0.15
0.14
0.01
Total Assets
3.37
1.59
0.05
0.01
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.