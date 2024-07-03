iifl-logo-icon 1
Shoora Designs Ltd Share Price

65.08
(-4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:47:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open66
  • Day's High66
  • 52 Wk High96.53
  • Prev. Close68.5
  • Day's Low65.08
  • 52 Wk Low 38.67
  • Turnover (lac)1.95
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value22.57
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)9.75
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Shoora Designs Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Diamond, Gems and Jewellery

Open

66

Prev. Close

68.5

Turnover(Lac.)

1.95

Day's High

66

Day's Low

65.08

52 Week's High

96.53

52 Week's Low

38.67

Book Value

22.57

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

9.75

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Shoora Designs Ltd Corporate Action

27 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Shoora Designs Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Shoora Designs Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:43 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.77%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.77%

Non-Promoter- 28.22%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 28.22%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Shoora Designs Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.5

1.08

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.88

0.51

0.04

-0.01

Net Worth

3.38

1.59

0.05

0

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Shoora Designs Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Titan Company Ltd

TITAN

3,449.2

92.773,06,215.27050.3212,268168.64

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd

KALYANKJIL

778.55

137.3180,302.4120.260.155,226.7942.13

P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd

PNGJL

690.9

52.749,376.0932.3902,001.53104.71

Senco Gold Ltd

SENCO

1,133.9

42.479,275.5816.830.171,458.68177.02

PC Jeweller Ltd

PCJEWELLER

15.31

08,268.74178.970504.976.76

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Shoora Designs Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shoora Designs Ltd

Summary

Shoora Designs Limited was originally incorporated on March 05, 2021, as a private limited Company under the name and style of Shoora Designs Private Limited. On December 15, 2022, the business of M/s Rajeshbhai Labhubhai Mer, a sole proprietorship concern was taken over by the Company, which consequently converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Shoora Designs Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated January 04, 2023 issued by Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. The Company is engaged in Manufacturing and trading of diamonds majorly in Surat, Gujarat. Their Operations include sourcing of rough, polished and uncut diamonds from primary and secondary source suppliers in the domestic market and sale of diamond to the retails and wholesale operations in Gujarat and Mumbai. The Company sell diamonds to a customer base spread across domestic markets that includes various jewellery manufacturers, large department store chains, retail stores and wholesalers. Prior to this, it was engaged into the business of Textiles & Apparel Industry.Since, the year of 2022, the Company is engaged in the business of procuring rough diamonds through suppliers, internally planning and mapping rough diamonds, and is out-souring the process of cleaving, laser cutting, and polishing from local job-workers in domestic market of Surat, and is selling of the said polished cut-diamonds to the wholesalers or retailers with business concentration pre-dom
Company FAQs

What is the Shoora Designs Ltd share price today?

The Shoora Designs Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹65.08 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shoora Designs Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shoora Designs Ltd is ₹9.75 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shoora Designs Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shoora Designs Ltd is 0 and 3.03 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shoora Designs Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shoora Designs Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shoora Designs Ltd is ₹38.67 and ₹96.53 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shoora Designs Ltd?

Shoora Designs Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 45.74%, 6 Month at 41.82%, 3 Month at -15.82% and 1 Month at -14.91%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shoora Designs Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shoora Designs Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.77 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 28.23 %

