Summary

Shoora Designs Limited was originally incorporated on March 05, 2021, as a private limited Company under the name and style of Shoora Designs Private Limited. On December 15, 2022, the business of M/s Rajeshbhai Labhubhai Mer, a sole proprietorship concern was taken over by the Company, which consequently converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Shoora Designs Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated January 04, 2023 issued by Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. The Company is engaged in Manufacturing and trading of diamonds majorly in Surat, Gujarat. Their Operations include sourcing of rough, polished and uncut diamonds from primary and secondary source suppliers in the domestic market and sale of diamond to the retails and wholesale operations in Gujarat and Mumbai. The Company sell diamonds to a customer base spread across domestic markets that includes various jewellery manufacturers, large department store chains, retail stores and wholesalers. Prior to this, it was engaged into the business of Textiles & Apparel Industry.Since, the year of 2022, the Company is engaged in the business of procuring rough diamonds through suppliers, internally planning and mapping rough diamonds, and is out-souring the process of cleaving, laser cutting, and polishing from local job-workers in domestic market of Surat, and is selling of the said polished cut-diamonds to the wholesalers or retailers with business concentration pre-dom

