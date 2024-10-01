|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|2 Sep 2024
|Approved Notice of the 03rd Annual General Meeting of the members of the company, will be called upon and held at the Registered Office of the company on Monday, 30th September, 2024 at 11:00 AM to transact the business as per the notice of 03rd Annual General Meeting of the company. Voting Results of 03rd AGM of the Company held on September 30, 2024 and Scrutinizer Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.