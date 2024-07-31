|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|27 Jul 2024
|22 Aug 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting of the company held on 27th July, 2024 is attached herewith Notice of EOGM is attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.07.2024) Proceedings of EGM of the company held on 22nd August, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.08.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.