Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

Shoora Designs Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the half year ended on 30th September 2024. 2. Any other Business with the permission of chair. The Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held on Thursday, 14th November, 2024 at 11:00 A.M. at the Registered office of the Company situated at Diamond Apartments Co-op Housing Society, LT H No. 7/3388/A, 6th floor, C/1, 601, Haththupura Char Rasta, Surat-395003 have inter alia discussed and approved following major business: 1. Considered and approved Standalone Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report thereon for the half year ended on September 30, 2024. The Board Meeting Commenced at 11:00 A.M. and Concluded at 13:05 P.M. Kindly take the above information on record. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 25 Sep 2024 25 Sep 2024

Allotment of 31,25,000 warrants convertible into equity shares at issue price of Rs. 53/- on preferential basis

Board Meeting 2 Sep 2024 26 Aug 2024

Shoora Designs Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Directors Report for year ended on March 31 2024. 2. Annual Report for Financial Year 2023-24. 3. day date time and Venue of 03rd Annual General Meeting of the company and approve draft notice of Annual General Meeting 4. book closure date and cut-off date for E-voting purpose. 5. the appointment of M/s. Jainam N Shah & Co. Practicing Company Secretaries of Surat for acting as a Scrutinizer for the process of E-Voting in AGM. 6. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor of the Company for F.Y 2024-25. 7. Appointment of Internal Auditor of the Company for F.Y 2024-25. 8. Any other matter with the permission of Chairman Outcome of Board Meeting of the company held on September 02, 2024 is attached herewith The Board has approved the appointment of Internal Auditors & Secretarial Auditors for FY 2024-25. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/09/2024)

Board Meeting 27 Jul 2024 24 Jul 2024

Shoora Designs Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The proposal for fund raising by way of preferential issue / private placement of securities for cash including determination of Issue Price subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required including the approval of shareholders of the Company.; & 2. To transact other incidental and ancillary matters as may be decided by the Board with the permission of Chairperson. Outcome of Board Meeting of the company held on 27th July, 2024 is attached herewith (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.07.2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 16 May 2024