Shree Bhawani Paper Mills Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Dec-2012
Profit before tax
-49.02
-55.51
-53.41
-35.87
Depreciation
-8.93
-9.12
-9.49
-4.91
Tax paid
0.12
0
0
0
Working capital
-20.33
-20.77
-32.64
-16.54
Other operating items
Operating
-78.16
-85.4
-95.55
-57.32
Capital expenditure
-0.18
-0.09
80.28
-50.29
Free cash flow
-78.35
-85.49
-15.27
-107.61
Equity raised
-393.64
-282.6
-146.41
-64.55
Investing
0
-0.03
0
0
Financing
133.85
126.63
118.92
119.47
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-338.14
-241.5
-42.76
-52.7
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.