Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0.19
28.28
119.6
95.26
yoy growth (%)
-99.3
-76.35
25.55
0
Raw materials
-0.15
-20.65
-68.55
-59.8
As % of sales
79.39
73.03
57.31
62.77
Employee costs
-3.13
-6.98
-11.3
-7.52
As % of sales
1,595.36
24.68
9.45
7.9
Other costs
-16.45
-27.26
-61.85
-45.01
As % of sales (Other Cost)
8,384.78
96.39
51.71
47.25
Operating profit
-19.55
-26.61
-22.1
-17.08
OPM
-9,959.55
-94.1
-18.47
-17.93
Depreciation
-8.93
-9.12
-9.49
-4.91
Interest expense
-21.34
-20.58
-24.16
-14.43
Other income
0.79
0.81
2.35
0.55
Profit before tax
-49.02
-55.51
-53.41
-35.87
Taxes
0.12
0
0
0
Tax rate
-0.24
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-48.9
-55.51
-53.41
-35.87
Exceptional items
-2.47
0
-14.67
-5.06
Net profit
-51.37
-55.51
-68.09
-40.93
yoy growth (%)
-7.44
-18.47
66.35
0
NPM
-26,173.59
-196.27
-56.93
-42.96
