Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPaper
Open₹3.53
Prev. Close₹3.37
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹3.53
Day's Low₹3.21
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-96.14
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)11.21
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
1
34.81
34.81
34.81
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0
-359.92
-248.2
-196.82
Net Worth
1
-325.11
-213.39
-162.01
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0.19
28.28
119.6
95.26
yoy growth (%)
-99.3
-76.35
25.55
0
Raw materials
-0.15
-20.65
-68.55
-59.8
As % of sales
79.39
73.03
57.31
62.77
Employee costs
-3.13
-6.98
-11.3
-7.52
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Dec-2012
Profit before tax
-49.02
-55.51
-53.41
-35.87
Depreciation
-8.93
-9.12
-9.49
-4.91
Tax paid
0.12
0
0
0
Working capital
-20.33
-20.77
-32.64
-16.54
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Dec-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-99.3
-76.35
25.55
0.82
Op profit growth
-26.54
20.41
29.4
60.65
EBIT growth
-20.74
19.42
36.44
49.37
Net profit growth
-7.44
-18.47
66.35
140.85
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JK Paper Ltd
JKPAPER
404.5
|18.76
|6,852.32
|74.09
|1.24
|1,438.97
|285.58
West Coast Paper Mills Ltd
WSTCSTPAPR
556.9
|12.92
|3,678.32
|41.39
|0.9
|631.04
|409.51
Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd
SESHAPAPER
301.65
|18.19
|1,902.45
|25.63
|0.79
|502.28
|305.13
Andhra Paper Ltd
ANDHRAPAP
83.7
|18.72
|1,664.38
|7.85
|1.19
|407.37
|97.6
Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd
TNPL
177.75
|329.17
|1,230.22
|22.12
|1.69
|1,323.03
|301.51
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Badri Vishal Tandon
Managing Director & CEO
Girish Tandon
Director
Alankar Tandon
Independent Director
Rajeev Lochan Singh
Independent Director
Saran Vinod
Additional Director
Anjoo Vinod
33 Dayanand Marg,
Uttar Pradesh - 211002
Tel: 91-532-2548404/06
Website: http://www.shbhawani.com
Email: babitajain@shbhawani.com; sbpmills1@gmail.com, inf
D-153/A 1st Flr,
Okhla Industrial Are, Phase-I,
New Delhi-110020
Tel: 91-11-26812682
Website: www.skylinerta.com
Email: admin@skylinerta.com/virenr@skylinerta.com
Summary
Shree Bhawani Paper Mills Limited was incorporated on 6th July, 1979 as a Public Limited Company and obtained the Certificate of Commencement of Business on 9th August, 1979. The Company promoted by S...
Read More
Reports by Shree Bhawani Paper Mills Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.