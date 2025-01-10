Shree Manufacturing Company Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.3
8.3
8.3
8.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-10.83
-10.49
-10.23
-10.08
Net Worth
-2.53
-2.19
-1.93
-1.78
Minority Interest
Debt
2.03
1.7
1.56
1.39
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-0.5
-0.49
-0.37
-0.38
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.51
-0.51
-0.39
-0.42
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0.13
0.12
Debtor Days
312.85
Other Current Assets
0.02
0.01
0.02
0.03
Sundry Creditors
-0.03
-0.03
-0.03
-0.03
Creditor Days
78.21
Other Current Liabilities
-0.5
-0.49
-0.51
-0.54
Cash
0.01
0.01
0.02
0.04
Total Assets
-0.5
-0.5
-0.37
-0.38
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.