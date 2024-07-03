iifl-logo-icon 1
Shree Manufacturing Company Ltd Share Price

11.15
(-0.18%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

  • Open11.15
  • Day's High11.15
  • 52 Wk High16.69
  • Prev. Close11.17
  • Day's Low11.15
  • 52 Wk Low 7.35
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-3.12
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)9.25
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Shree Manufacturing Company Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

11.15

Prev. Close

11.17

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

11.15

Day's Low

11.15

52 Week's High

16.69

52 Week's Low

7.35

Book Value

-3.12

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

9.25

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Shree Manufacturing Company Ltd Corporate Action

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

Shree Manufacturing Company Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Shree Manufacturing Company Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:27 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.79%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.79%

Non-Promoter- 5.20%

Institutions: 5.20%

Non-Institutions: 19.99%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Shree Manufacturing Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.3

8.3

8.3

8.3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-10.83

-10.49

-10.23

-10.08

Net Worth

-2.53

-2.19

-1.93

-1.78

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.14

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.02

-0.01

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.1

-0.25

-0.14

-0.12

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.09

-0.08

0

0

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-134.34

101.06

4.27

-23.08

EBIT growth

-134.34

101.06

4.27

-23.08

Net profit growth

-58.76

76.33

12.31

-2.44

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Shree Manufacturing Company Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Shree Manufacturing Company Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole Time Director & CEO

Vishal Dedhia

Independent Non Exe. Director

Samirkumar Bharatbhai Sampat

Independent Non Exe. Director

Hetal Mukesh Dave

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Prerna Karwa

Additional Director

Siddharth Manoj Jain

Additional Director

Prajakta Mestry

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shree Manufacturing Company Ltd

Summary

Shree manufacturing Company was incorporated in Nov.76 to take over the assets and liabilities of Indian Copper Corporation (ICCL). ICCL was nationalised in 1972 by the Government of India and ICCL was paid a compensation of Rs 7.50 cr. Initially, the company was engaged in investment business. Subsequently, it set up a spinning mill with 15,840 spindle-capacity for the manufacture of synthetic blended yarn, in the Medak district of Andhra Pradesh. Commercial production commenced in Apr.84.The Company issued 287000 12% Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares of Rs. 100/- each to ICICI Ltd., in lieu of outstanding term loan of 2.87 crores on private placement basis. The Company has become a sick company as its accumulated losses exceeded the Net Worth. The company enter into an agreement with SBI,the operating agency for OTC of their dues.During the year 2012-13, M/s.Edge Consultancy Services LLP (Acquirer) acquired 34,72,597 equity shares of Rs.10/- each, representing 6204% equity stake and voting rights accompanied with effective management control of the company from erstwhile promoters bventering into Share Purchase Agreement and after complying with the requirements of open offer in terms of Sebi (substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Shree Manufacturing Company Ltd share price today?

The Shree Manufacturing Company Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹11.15 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shree Manufacturing Company Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shree Manufacturing Company Ltd is ₹9.25 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shree Manufacturing Company Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shree Manufacturing Company Ltd is 0 and -3.57 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shree Manufacturing Company Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shree Manufacturing Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shree Manufacturing Company Ltd is ₹7.35 and ₹16.69 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shree Manufacturing Company Ltd?

Shree Manufacturing Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.37%, 3 Years at -3.11%, 1 Year at -27.74%, 6 Month at -25.67%, 3 Month at 25.00% and 1 Month at -25.52%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shree Manufacturing Company Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shree Manufacturing Company Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.80 %
Institutions - 5.21 %
Public - 19.99 %

