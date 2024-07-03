Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹11.15
Prev. Close₹11.17
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹11.15
Day's Low₹11.15
52 Week's High₹16.69
52 Week's Low₹7.35
Book Value₹-3.12
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)9.25
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.3
8.3
8.3
8.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-10.83
-10.49
-10.23
-10.08
Net Worth
-2.53
-2.19
-1.93
-1.78
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.14
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.02
-0.01
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.1
-0.25
-0.14
-0.12
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.09
-0.08
0
0
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-134.34
101.06
4.27
-23.08
EBIT growth
-134.34
101.06
4.27
-23.08
Net profit growth
-58.76
76.33
12.31
-2.44
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole Time Director & CEO
Vishal Dedhia
Independent Non Exe. Director
Samirkumar Bharatbhai Sampat
Independent Non Exe. Director
Hetal Mukesh Dave
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Prerna Karwa
Additional Director
Siddharth Manoj Jain
Additional Director
Prajakta Mestry
Reports by Shree Manufacturing Company Ltd
Summary
Shree manufacturing Company was incorporated in Nov.76 to take over the assets and liabilities of Indian Copper Corporation (ICCL). ICCL was nationalised in 1972 by the Government of India and ICCL was paid a compensation of Rs 7.50 cr. Initially, the company was engaged in investment business. Subsequently, it set up a spinning mill with 15,840 spindle-capacity for the manufacture of synthetic blended yarn, in the Medak district of Andhra Pradesh. Commercial production commenced in Apr.84.The Company issued 287000 12% Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares of Rs. 100/- each to ICICI Ltd., in lieu of outstanding term loan of 2.87 crores on private placement basis. The Company has become a sick company as its accumulated losses exceeded the Net Worth. The company enter into an agreement with SBI,the operating agency for OTC of their dues.During the year 2012-13, M/s.Edge Consultancy Services LLP (Acquirer) acquired 34,72,597 equity shares of Rs.10/- each, representing 6204% equity stake and voting rights accompanied with effective management control of the company from erstwhile promoters bventering into Share Purchase Agreement and after complying with the requirements of open offer in terms of Sebi (substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011.
The Shree Manufacturing Company Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹11.15 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shree Manufacturing Company Ltd is ₹9.25 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shree Manufacturing Company Ltd is 0 and -3.57 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shree Manufacturing Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shree Manufacturing Company Ltd is ₹7.35 and ₹16.69 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Shree Manufacturing Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.37%, 3 Years at -3.11%, 1 Year at -27.74%, 6 Month at -25.67%, 3 Month at 25.00% and 1 Month at -25.52%.
