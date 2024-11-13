|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|SHREE MANUFACTURING CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 13-11-2024 RESULT FOR 30 SEPTEMBER 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Aug 2024
|27 Aug 2024
|SHREE MANUFACTURING CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 30-08-2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 30-08-2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|16 Jul 2024
|10 Jul 2024
|SHREE MANUFACTURING CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 16/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|22 May 2024
|16 May 2024
|SHREE MANUFACTURING CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. 2. To consider the appointment of Internal Auditor for FY 2024-2025 3. To consider the appointment of Secretarial Auditor for FY 2023-2024 4. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of the Meeting held today and Financial Results for Mar 31, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|22 Apr 2024
|22 Apr 2024
|Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|Board Meeting
|26 Mar 2024
|26 Mar 2024
|Outcome of Independent Directors Meeting
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|7 Feb 2024
|SHREE MANUFACTURING CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. 2. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of the Board Meeting held today and Financial Results for Dec 31, 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)
