iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shree Manufacturing Company Ltd Board Meeting

10.64
(0.00%)
Jan 14, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Shree Mfg. Co. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
SHREE MANUFACTURING CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 13-11-2024 RESULT FOR 30 SEPTEMBER 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)
Board Meeting30 Aug 202427 Aug 2024
SHREE MANUFACTURING CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 30-08-2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 30-08-2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/08/2024)
Board Meeting16 Jul 202410 Jul 2024
SHREE MANUFACTURING CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 16/07/2024)
Board Meeting22 May 202416 May 2024
SHREE MANUFACTURING CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. 2. To consider the appointment of Internal Auditor for FY 2024-2025 3. To consider the appointment of Secretarial Auditor for FY 2023-2024 4. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of the Meeting held today and Financial Results for Mar 31, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024)
Board Meeting22 Apr 202422 Apr 2024
Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Board Meeting26 Mar 202426 Mar 2024
Outcome of Independent Directors Meeting
Board Meeting13 Feb 20247 Feb 2024
SHREE MANUFACTURING CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. 2. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of the Board Meeting held today and Financial Results for Dec 31, 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

Shree Mfg. Co.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Shree Manufacturing Company Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.