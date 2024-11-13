Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

SHREE MANUFACTURING CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 13-11-2024 RESULT FOR 30 SEPTEMBER 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Aug 2024 27 Aug 2024

SHREE MANUFACTURING CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 30-08-2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 30-08-2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/08/2024)

Board Meeting 16 Jul 2024 10 Jul 2024

SHREE MANUFACTURING CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 16/07/2024)

Board Meeting 22 May 2024 16 May 2024

SHREE MANUFACTURING CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. 2. To consider the appointment of Internal Auditor for FY 2024-2025 3. To consider the appointment of Secretarial Auditor for FY 2023-2024 4. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of the Meeting held today and Financial Results for Mar 31, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024)

Board Meeting 22 Apr 2024 22 Apr 2024

Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Board Meeting 26 Mar 2024 26 Mar 2024

Outcome of Independent Directors Meeting

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024