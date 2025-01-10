Shree Marutinandan Tubes Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.46
0.21
0.21
0.21
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
15.68
2.61
0.45
0.39
Net Worth
19.14
2.82
0.66
0.6
Minority Interest
Debt
5.91
7.19
6.42
7.73
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
25.05
10.01
7.08
8.33
Fixed Assets
0.32
0.29
0.38
0.07
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.02
0.02
0.02
0.03
Networking Capital
22.5
9.67
6.24
8.19
Inventories
7.4
6.39
4.45
1.49
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
18.5
8.86
5.76
8
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
4.25
0.56
1.79
3.38
Sundry Creditors
-6.28
-5.2
-5.41
-4.24
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.37
-0.94
-0.35
-0.43
Cash
2.2
0.03
0.44
0.05
Total Assets
25.04
10.01
7.08
8.34
