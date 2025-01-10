iifl-logo-icon 1
Shree Marutinandan Tubes Ltd Balance Sheet

163.75
(-1.65%)
Jan 10, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.46

0.21

0.21

0.21

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

15.68

2.61

0.45

0.39

Net Worth

19.14

2.82

0.66

0.6

Minority Interest

Debt

5.91

7.19

6.42

7.73

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

25.05

10.01

7.08

8.33

Fixed Assets

0.32

0.29

0.38

0.07

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.02

0.02

0.02

0.03

Networking Capital

22.5

9.67

6.24

8.19

Inventories

7.4

6.39

4.45

1.49

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

18.5

8.86

5.76

8

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

4.25

0.56

1.79

3.38

Sundry Creditors

-6.28

-5.2

-5.41

-4.24

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-1.37

-0.94

-0.35

-0.43

Cash

2.2

0.03

0.44

0.05

Total Assets

25.04

10.01

7.08

8.34

