Shree Marutinandan Tubes Ltd Share Price

174
(3.57%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:34:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open165.55
  • Day's High183.5
  • 52 Wk High454.95
  • Prev. Close168
  • Day's Low165.55
  • 52 Wk Low 147
  • Turnover (lac)24.36
  • P/E22.31
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value55.3
  • EPS7.53
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)60.2
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Shree Marutinandan Tubes Ltd KEY RATIOS

Shree Marutinandan Tubes Ltd Corporate Action

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

arrow

28 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Shree Marutinandan Tubes Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Shree Marutinandan Tubes Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:54 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Jan-2024Jan-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 58.30%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 58.30%

Non-Promoter- 41.69%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 41.69%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Shree Marutinandan Tubes Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.46

0.21

0.21

0.21

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

15.68

2.61

0.45

0.39

Net Worth

19.14

2.82

0.66

0.6

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Shree Marutinandan Tubes Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Shree Marutinandan Tubes Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Vikram Shivratan Sharma

Whole-time Director

Bharat Shivratan Sharma

Independent Director

Shwetaben Arvindbhai Saparia

Independent Director

Ankit Agrawal

Independent Director

Madhuri Niconkumar Mistry

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pooja Mangal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shree Marutinandan Tubes Ltd

Summary

Shree Marutinandan Tubes Ltd was originally incorporated as Private Limited, in the name and style of Shree Marutinandan Tubes Private Limited on March 12th, 2013 vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad, Gujarat.Later on, the Promoters converted Private Limited into Public Limited Company, in the name of Shree Marutinandan Tubes Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated June 22nd, 2023.The Company is engaged in the business of trading of Galvanized Pipe, Electric Resistance Welding Mild Steel (ERW MS) Pipes (round, square and rectangular hollow sections) Black Pipes and Solar Structural Pipes in various specifications, sizes ranging from 15NB to 500 NB. The Company is currently providing the widest range of steel tubes & pipes in the market, with more than 200+ SKUs. All the products are delivered to meet challenging demands, superior quality, performance and various other commercial requirements across industries.The Company has independent sales and distribution networks for their products. A substantial majority of steel pipes are sold to wholesalers in the domestic markets. It procure Steel Pipes from the best manufacturers in steel pipes at domestic level. However, from FY 2023, it has taken a strategic step to expand business horizons and diversify offerings. To achieve this, it outsource group company, Shree Green Energy Private Limited, for the manufacturing of agricultural equipment.The Company is proposing a Fre
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Shree Marutinandan Tubes Ltd share price today?

The Shree Marutinandan Tubes Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹174 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shree Marutinandan Tubes Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shree Marutinandan Tubes Ltd is ₹60.20 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shree Marutinandan Tubes Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shree Marutinandan Tubes Ltd is 22.31 and 3.04 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shree Marutinandan Tubes Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shree Marutinandan Tubes Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shree Marutinandan Tubes Ltd is ₹147 and ₹454.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shree Marutinandan Tubes Ltd?

Shree Marutinandan Tubes Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -20.00%, 6 Month at -25.00%, 3 Month at -22.60% and 1 Month at 6.73%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shree Marutinandan Tubes Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shree Marutinandan Tubes Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 58.30 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 41.70 %

