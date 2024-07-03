Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹165.55
Prev. Close₹168
Turnover(Lac.)₹24.36
Day's High₹183.5
Day's Low₹165.55
52 Week's High₹454.95
52 Week's Low₹147
Book Value₹55.3
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)60.2
P/E22.31
EPS7.53
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.46
0.21
0.21
0.21
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
15.68
2.61
0.45
0.39
Net Worth
19.14
2.82
0.66
0.6
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Vikram Shivratan Sharma
Whole-time Director
Bharat Shivratan Sharma
Independent Director
Shwetaben Arvindbhai Saparia
Independent Director
Ankit Agrawal
Independent Director
Madhuri Niconkumar Mistry
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pooja Mangal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Shree Marutinandan Tubes Ltd
Summary
Shree Marutinandan Tubes Ltd was originally incorporated as Private Limited, in the name and style of Shree Marutinandan Tubes Private Limited on March 12th, 2013 vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad, Gujarat.Later on, the Promoters converted Private Limited into Public Limited Company, in the name of Shree Marutinandan Tubes Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated June 22nd, 2023.The Company is engaged in the business of trading of Galvanized Pipe, Electric Resistance Welding Mild Steel (ERW MS) Pipes (round, square and rectangular hollow sections) Black Pipes and Solar Structural Pipes in various specifications, sizes ranging from 15NB to 500 NB. The Company is currently providing the widest range of steel tubes & pipes in the market, with more than 200+ SKUs. All the products are delivered to meet challenging demands, superior quality, performance and various other commercial requirements across industries.The Company has independent sales and distribution networks for their products. A substantial majority of steel pipes are sold to wholesalers in the domestic markets. It procure Steel Pipes from the best manufacturers in steel pipes at domestic level. However, from FY 2023, it has taken a strategic step to expand business horizons and diversify offerings. To achieve this, it outsource group company, Shree Green Energy Private Limited, for the manufacturing of agricultural equipment.The Company is proposing a Fre
Read More
The Shree Marutinandan Tubes Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹174 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shree Marutinandan Tubes Ltd is ₹60.20 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shree Marutinandan Tubes Ltd is 22.31 and 3.04 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shree Marutinandan Tubes Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shree Marutinandan Tubes Ltd is ₹147 and ₹454.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Shree Marutinandan Tubes Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -20.00%, 6 Month at -25.00%, 3 Month at -22.60% and 1 Month at 6.73%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.