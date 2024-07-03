Summary

Shree Marutinandan Tubes Ltd was originally incorporated as Private Limited, in the name and style of Shree Marutinandan Tubes Private Limited on March 12th, 2013 vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad, Gujarat.Later on, the Promoters converted Private Limited into Public Limited Company, in the name of Shree Marutinandan Tubes Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated June 22nd, 2023.The Company is engaged in the business of trading of Galvanized Pipe, Electric Resistance Welding Mild Steel (ERW MS) Pipes (round, square and rectangular hollow sections) Black Pipes and Solar Structural Pipes in various specifications, sizes ranging from 15NB to 500 NB. The Company is currently providing the widest range of steel tubes & pipes in the market, with more than 200+ SKUs. All the products are delivered to meet challenging demands, superior quality, performance and various other commercial requirements across industries.The Company has independent sales and distribution networks for their products. A substantial majority of steel pipes are sold to wholesalers in the domestic markets. It procure Steel Pipes from the best manufacturers in steel pipes at domestic level. However, from FY 2023, it has taken a strategic step to expand business horizons and diversify offerings. To achieve this, it outsource group company, Shree Green Energy Private Limited, for the manufacturing of agricultural equipment.The Company is proposing a Fre

