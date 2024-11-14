Shree Marutinandan Tubes Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting intimation for approval of Audited Standalone Audited Results for the Half Year and Financial Year ended on March 31 2024 Financial Results along with Audit Report for the Half Year and Year ended March 31, 2024 Audited Financial Results for the Half Year and Year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)