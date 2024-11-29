iifl-logo-icon 1
Shree Marutinandan Tubes Ltd EGM

169.1
(3.11%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Shree Marutinand CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM28 Nov 202420 Dec 2024
Kindly find the enclosed disclosure EGM 20/12/2024 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 29.11.2024) Kindly find the enclosed outcome of this EGM (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 20.12.2024) Kindly find the enclosed disclosure (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 21.12.2024)
EGM1 Mar 202423 Mar 2024
Kindly find enclosed intimation Enclosed here is the proceedings of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on March 23, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/03/2024) Enclosed herewith the Scrutinizer Report for the EGM held on Saturday, March 23, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.03.2024)

