Kindly find enclosed intimation Enclosed here is the proceedings of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on March 23, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/03/2024) Enclosed herewith the Scrutinizer Report for the EGM held on Saturday, March 23, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.03.2024)