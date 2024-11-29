|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|28 Nov 2024
|20 Dec 2024
|Kindly find the enclosed disclosure EGM 20/12/2024 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 29.11.2024) Kindly find the enclosed outcome of this EGM (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 20.12.2024) Kindly find the enclosed disclosure (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 21.12.2024)
|EGM
|1 Mar 2024
|23 Mar 2024
|Kindly find enclosed intimation Enclosed here is the proceedings of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on March 23, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/03/2024) Enclosed herewith the Scrutinizer Report for the EGM held on Saturday, March 23, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.03.2024)
