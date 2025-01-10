To The Members of

Shree Rajasthan Syntex Limited

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the financial statements of Shree Rajasthan Syntex Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, its loss including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern

We draw attention to Note no. 41 to the financial statement regarding the preparation of the financial statements on a going concern basis. The Company has accumulated losses as on March 31, 2024, its current liabilities are substantially higher than current assets. The Company completed the Pre Packaged Insolvency Resolution Process on February 08, 2024. In view of the managements expectation of an availability of funds from investors, the Statements have been prepared on going concern basis.

Our conclusion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Emphasis of matter

We draw attention to the following matters: -

a) As stated in Note No. 41 to the financial statements, the company has already implemented the NCLT order in the books of accounts, but one of the secured financial creditors (Bank of Baroda) has filed an appeal before the honourable National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), New Delhi praying for reversal of the PPIRP NCLT Order. The company expects a favourable outcome in this regard.

Our conclusion is not modified in respect of the above matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed

in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. In addition to the matter described in the "Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern" section we have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying financial statements.

Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter Litigation, claims and other contingencies (as described in note 40 of the financial statements) As indicated in Note 40, the Company is involved in various litigations and claims. This risk of litigations and claims would have a significant financial impact if the potential exposures were to materialize. The amounts of claims may be significant and estimates of the amounts of provisions or contingent liabilities are subject to significant management judgement. This matter has been determined to be a key matter, since the aforementioned cases requires significant judgements by management, including that obtained from its legal advisors. Our audit procedures included the following: • Obtained an understanding of identification process relating to litigations and claims and contingent liabilities and evaluated the design and tested the operating effectiveness of controls in respect of process • Assessed the progress of all significant contingencies, consideration of any evidence of legal disputes. • Evaluated managements assessment of the likely outcome and potential exposures arising from significant contingencies subject to ongoing court and arbitration proceedings and considered the requirements for any provision. • Inquired with both legal and finance personnel in respect of ongoing litigations or claims proceedings, inspected relevant correspondence and requested a confirmation letter from the Companys in-house legal counsel. Also, obtained legal confirmation letters on sample basis from external legal counsels. Based on the above procedures, we found that the Managements assessment to be reasonable.

We have determined that there are no other key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibilities for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Companys management is responsible for assessing the ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process. Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objective is to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to

the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

f. The going concern matter described in the "Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern" Section above, in our opinion, may have an adverse effect on the functioning of the Company.

g. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company with reference to financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting;

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197 of the act, as amended. In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2024 has been paid / provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act;

i. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements - Refer Note 40 to the financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received

by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. No dividend has been declared or paid during the year by the Company.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the period for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of an audit trail feature being tampered with. As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Company (Accounts) Rule, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under rule 11(g) of the companies (Audit and Auditors) Rule, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31,2024

Annexure "A" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Shree Rajasthan Syntex Limited of even date)

Report on the matters specified in paragraph 3 of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

i. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets: -

a. (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

(B) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b. The Company has a program of physical verification of high value Property, Plant and Equipment and right- to-use assets to cover all the assets once every three year which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain plants and machinery were physically verified by the management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. Other Plant and equipments were not verified during the year.

c. Title deeds of all immovable properties (other than properties where the documents are with lending banks as equitable mortgage for which we have not received any confirmation letter from the banks), disclosed in the financial statements included under Property, Plant and Equipment are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

d. The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right-of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

e. No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) The physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the Management during the year and, in our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the Management is appropriate. The discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventory as compared to book records were not 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory and have been properly dealt with in the books of accounts.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned/renewed any fresh working capital limits during the year.

iii. According to the information and explanations given to us,

(a) The Company has not made investments in, nor provided any guarantee or security or granted any loan and advances in nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year.

(b) The terms and conditions of the grant of such loan in earlier years are, in our opinion, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) The company has not given any loans or advances during the financial year 2023-24 and no loans, previous or current are outstanding as at 31st March 2024.

(d) The overdue interest receivable of INR 78.75 lakhs has been written back by the company during the year 2023-24.

(e) The Company has not renewed or extended or fresh loan granted to settle the overdue of existing loan during the year.

(f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year, hence reporting under clause 3(iii)(f) is not applicable.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of grant of loans, making investments and providing guarantees and securities, as applicable.

v. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has accepted and complied with provisions within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended) for the deposits accepted in earlier year.

vi. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, and are of the opinion that prima facie, the specified accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the same.

vii. In respect of statutory dues:

(a) In our opinion the company has generally been regular in depositing the Undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of custom, value added tax, goods and service tax, cess and other statutory dues by the due dates with appropriate authorities.

There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Service Tax, Sales Tax, Goods and Services Tax, Duty of Custom, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and Other Statutory Dues, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they become payable.

(b) Details of statutory dues referred to sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2024 on account of disputes are given below:

SI. No. Name of the Statue Nature of the dues Forum where dispute is pending Period to which the amount relates (F.Y.) Amount (Rs. In lakhs) Gross Deposited under protest 1 Rajasthan Stamp Act Stamp Duty Tax Board, Ajmer 2012-13 2.70 0.90 2 Rajasthan Tax into entry of goods into local area Act,1999 Entry tax and interest High Court 2001-02 to 2005-06 252.32 252.32 3 Rajasthan Tax into entry of goods into local area Act,1999 Entry tax and interest High Court 2006-07 to 2014-15 231.06 231.06 4 Central Excise Act 1994 Excise Duty and Custom Duty Dy Commissioner / Asst. Commissioner 1997 & onwards 24.47 1.34 5 Central Excise Act 1994 Excise Duty and Custom Duty Commissioner Appeals 1994-95 & 1995-96 6.10 - 6 Service Tax Service Tax Dy Commissioner / Asst. Commissioner 1998- 99 to 1999- 2000 20.84 10.88 7 Rajasthan Value Added Tax 2003 Value added tax with RIPS High Court 2007-08 to 2015-16 923.74 72.54 8 Central Goods and Service Act, 2017 Penalty on E- Ways Bills Commissioner Appeals 2020-21 0.52 0.52

viii. According to the information and explanation given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there is no income surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961, that has not been recorded in the books of account.

ix.

(a) The company had outstanding borrowings and interest thereon amounting to INR 18142.75 Lakhs as at 31st March 2023. The company paid out a sum of INR 3180.81 Lakhs as per NCLT order IA No. 451/JPR/2023 dated 22nd August 2023 under the Pre-Packaged Insolvency Resolution Process (PPIRP) as one time settlement (OTS). However, Bank of Baroda, one of the secured financial creditor has filed an appeal against the approved Resolution plan which is pending before the Hon. NCLAT, Delhi.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) No term loans obtained during the years, hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the order not applicable.

(d) On the overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, no funds raised on the short term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company, Clause 3(ix) (d) is not applicable.

(e) There is no subsidiary of the Company. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(f) There is no subsidiary, joint venture or associate of the company. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(ix) (f) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

x. (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(x)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has made preferential allotment of shares amounting to INR 745 Lakhs during the year. The requirements of Section 42 and section 62 have been complied with and the funds raised have been utilized by the company for the purpose for which the funds were raised.

xi. (a) During the course of the examination of the books and records of the Company, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company noticed or reported during the year, nor have been informed of any such case by the Management.

(b) No report under section 143(12) of the Act, in Form ADT-4 was not required to be filed. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(xi)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and as represented to us by the management, no whistle blower complaints have been received during the year and upto the date of this report by the Company.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(xii) of the Order are not applicable.

xiii. According to the information and explanation and records made available by the company, the Company has complied with the provision of Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3(xv) of the Order are not applicable.

xvi. (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3(xvi) of the Order are not applicable.

(b) Based on the information and explanations provided by the management of the Company, there is no Core Investment Company as the part of the Group.

xvii. The Company has not incurred any cash loss during the financial year covered by our audit and incurred cash losses of Rs. 2293.26 Lakhs in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

xix. As referred to in Material uncertainty related to Going concern paragraph in our main audit report and as per the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, there exists a material uncertainty that the Company may not be capable of meeting its liabilities, existing at the date of balance sheet, as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

xx. The company is not required to spend CSR Expenditure as required by section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 as the company is incurring losses, hence reporting under paragraph 3(xiv) of the Order is not applicable.

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the members of Shree Rajasthan Syntex Limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Shree Rajasthan Syntex Limited as of 31 March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial controls over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("the Guidance Note"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013 (hereinafter referred to as "the Act").

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of such internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting with Reference to Financial Statements

A companys internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to financial statements are a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to financial statements include those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting with Reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.