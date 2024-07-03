Summary

Incorporated in 1979, Shree Rajasthan Syntex (SRSL) was promoted by V K Ladia, S C Agarwal and S R Jain along with RIICO. In Jan.92, SRSL came out with a rights issue at a premium of Rs 15, aggregating Rs 6.94 cr, to part-finance the capital cost of the polypropylene multifilament yarn project in Jaipur. SRSL is an integrated producer of textile raw materials including Synthetic Spun Yarns, Cotton Yarns and Polypropylene Yarns. It has plants at Dungarpur and Bagru in Rajasthan. The Company produces 2500 MT of yarn every month and has installed the latest state of art machinery in its plants.In 1998-99, the company had made a scheme of installation of 4 nos autoconers, 4 nos TFOs, 2 nos draw frames, 12 nos cards, 2 nos DT machines, 1 no uster tester and DG sets etc at a total cost of Rs 926 lacs which is financed through TUFS loan and internal accruals.During 1999-2000, Shree Shyam Filaments, Division of the company has been granted the quality system certificates - ISO 9002 for the manufacture and supply of Polypropylene Multifilament yarns for domestic and export makets. The company has established markets in Turkey,Egypt,Germany & Kenya. It is tapping the markets of Syria and Jordan.During the year 2004-05, the Company set up a new plant for manufacture of cotton yarn by installation of 12,000 spindles at Dungarpur through a separate division, Shree Rajasthan Polycot. It also installed 4.2 MW Power Plant of Wartsila make to meet the increased power requirement,which commenc

Read More