SectorTextiles
Open₹16.53
Prev. Close₹16.86
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.31
Day's High₹16.53
Day's Low₹16.53
52 Week's High₹27.77
52 Week's Low₹6.36
Book Value₹3.6
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)46.3
P/E8.69
EPS1.94
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
28.01
13.7
13.7
13.7
Preference Capital
2.89
2.72
2.56
2.33
Reserves
-14.79
-127.67
-84.25
-47.88
Net Worth
16.11
-111.25
-67.99
-31.85
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
36.63
69.32
225.17
255.14
yoy growth (%)
-47.16
-69.21
-11.74
-1.7
Raw materials
-13.65
-37.28
-153.73
-156.57
As % of sales
37.27
53.78
68.27
61.36
Employee costs
-9.18
-12.8
-22.63
-30.25
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-24.14
-21.57
-8.65
-1.21
Depreciation
-4.38
-4.41
-4.72
-4.92
Tax paid
0
-0.12
2.92
0.36
Working capital
-63.49
-41.2
-9.38
2.2
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-47.16
-69.21
-11.74
-1.7
Op profit growth
-21.93
-257.02
-84.95
12.73
EBIT growth
-12.75
-222.54
-62.33
11.09
Net profit growth
11.24
278.79
571.49
-59.32
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CEO
Vikas Ladia
Whole Time Director & CFO
Anubhav Ladia
Independent Non Exe. Director
Manju Datta
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sandeep Kumar Jain
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rahul Bolia
Independent Director
Rajiv Sharma
Reports by Shree Rajasthan Syntex Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in 1979, Shree Rajasthan Syntex (SRSL) was promoted by V K Ladia, S C Agarwal and S R Jain along with RIICO. In Jan.92, SRSL came out with a rights issue at a premium of Rs 15, aggregating Rs 6.94 cr, to part-finance the capital cost of the polypropylene multifilament yarn project in Jaipur. SRSL is an integrated producer of textile raw materials including Synthetic Spun Yarns, Cotton Yarns and Polypropylene Yarns. It has plants at Dungarpur and Bagru in Rajasthan. The Company produces 2500 MT of yarn every month and has installed the latest state of art machinery in its plants.In 1998-99, the company had made a scheme of installation of 4 nos autoconers, 4 nos TFOs, 2 nos draw frames, 12 nos cards, 2 nos DT machines, 1 no uster tester and DG sets etc at a total cost of Rs 926 lacs which is financed through TUFS loan and internal accruals.During 1999-2000, Shree Shyam Filaments, Division of the company has been granted the quality system certificates - ISO 9002 for the manufacture and supply of Polypropylene Multifilament yarns for domestic and export makets. The company has established markets in Turkey,Egypt,Germany & Kenya. It is tapping the markets of Syria and Jordan.During the year 2004-05, the Company set up a new plant for manufacture of cotton yarn by installation of 12,000 spindles at Dungarpur through a separate division, Shree Rajasthan Polycot. It also installed 4.2 MW Power Plant of Wartsila make to meet the increased power requirement,which commenc
The Shree Rajasthan Syntex Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹16.53 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shree Rajasthan Syntex Ltd is ₹46.30 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shree Rajasthan Syntex Ltd is 8.69 and 4.67 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shree Rajasthan Syntex Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shree Rajasthan Syntex Ltd is ₹6.36 and ₹27.77 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Shree Rajasthan Syntex Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 50.80%, 3 Years at 66.21%, 1 Year at 159.91%, 6 Month at 52.91%, 3 Month at -34.46% and 1 Month at -19.60%.
