Shree Rajasthan Syntex Ltd Share Price

16.53
(-1.96%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open16.53
  • Day's High16.53
  • 52 Wk High27.77
  • Prev. Close16.86
  • Day's Low16.53
  • 52 Wk Low 6.36
  • Turnover (lac)1.31
  • P/E8.69
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value3.6
  • EPS1.94
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)46.3
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
Shree Rajasthan Syntex Ltd KEY RATIOS

Shree Rajasthan Syntex Ltd Corporate Action

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

6 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

8 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Sep, 2024

arrow

Shree Rajasthan Syntex Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Shree Rajasthan Syntex Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:52 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 51.06%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 51.06%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 48.92%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Shree Rajasthan Syntex Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

28.01

13.7

13.7

13.7

Preference Capital

2.89

2.72

2.56

2.33

Reserves

-14.79

-127.67

-84.25

-47.88

Net Worth

16.11

-111.25

-67.99

-31.85

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

36.63

69.32

225.17

255.14

yoy growth (%)

-47.16

-69.21

-11.74

-1.7

Raw materials

-13.65

-37.28

-153.73

-156.57

As % of sales

37.27

53.78

68.27

61.36

Employee costs

-9.18

-12.8

-22.63

-30.25

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-24.14

-21.57

-8.65

-1.21

Depreciation

-4.38

-4.41

-4.72

-4.92

Tax paid

0

-0.12

2.92

0.36

Working capital

-63.49

-41.2

-9.38

2.2

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-47.16

-69.21

-11.74

-1.7

Op profit growth

-21.93

-257.02

-84.95

12.73

EBIT growth

-12.75

-222.54

-62.33

11.09

Net profit growth

11.24

278.79

571.49

-59.32

View Ratios

View Annually Results

Shree Rajasthan Syntex Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Shree Rajasthan Syntex Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CEO

Vikas Ladia

Whole Time Director & CFO

Anubhav Ladia

Independent Non Exe. Director

Manju Datta

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sandeep Kumar Jain

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rahul Bolia

Independent Director

Rajiv Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shree Rajasthan Syntex Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in 1979, Shree Rajasthan Syntex (SRSL) was promoted by V K Ladia, S C Agarwal and S R Jain along with RIICO. In Jan.92, SRSL came out with a rights issue at a premium of Rs 15, aggregating Rs 6.94 cr, to part-finance the capital cost of the polypropylene multifilament yarn project in Jaipur. SRSL is an integrated producer of textile raw materials including Synthetic Spun Yarns, Cotton Yarns and Polypropylene Yarns. It has plants at Dungarpur and Bagru in Rajasthan. The Company produces 2500 MT of yarn every month and has installed the latest state of art machinery in its plants.In 1998-99, the company had made a scheme of installation of 4 nos autoconers, 4 nos TFOs, 2 nos draw frames, 12 nos cards, 2 nos DT machines, 1 no uster tester and DG sets etc at a total cost of Rs 926 lacs which is financed through TUFS loan and internal accruals.During 1999-2000, Shree Shyam Filaments, Division of the company has been granted the quality system certificates - ISO 9002 for the manufacture and supply of Polypropylene Multifilament yarns for domestic and export makets. The company has established markets in Turkey,Egypt,Germany & Kenya. It is tapping the markets of Syria and Jordan.During the year 2004-05, the Company set up a new plant for manufacture of cotton yarn by installation of 12,000 spindles at Dungarpur through a separate division, Shree Rajasthan Polycot. It also installed 4.2 MW Power Plant of Wartsila make to meet the increased power requirement,which commenc
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Shree Rajasthan Syntex Ltd share price today?

The Shree Rajasthan Syntex Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹16.53 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shree Rajasthan Syntex Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shree Rajasthan Syntex Ltd is ₹46.30 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shree Rajasthan Syntex Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shree Rajasthan Syntex Ltd is 8.69 and 4.67 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shree Rajasthan Syntex Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shree Rajasthan Syntex Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shree Rajasthan Syntex Ltd is ₹6.36 and ₹27.77 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shree Rajasthan Syntex Ltd?

Shree Rajasthan Syntex Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 50.80%, 3 Years at 66.21%, 1 Year at 159.91%, 6 Month at 52.91%, 3 Month at -34.46% and 1 Month at -19.60%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shree Rajasthan Syntex Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shree Rajasthan Syntex Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.07 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 48.92 %

