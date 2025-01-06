Shree Rajasthan Syntex Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-24.14
-21.57
-8.65
-1.21
Depreciation
-4.38
-4.41
-4.72
-4.92
Tax paid
0
-0.12
2.92
0.36
Working capital
-63.49
-41.2
-9.38
2.2
Other operating items
Operating
-92.02
-67.31
-19.83
-3.56
Capital expenditure
0.14
-5.88
-4.56
-13.82
Free cash flow
-91.87
-73.19
-24.4
-17.38
Equity raised
-47.85
11.58
41.52
40.89
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
-4.36
10.05
5.27
1.05
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-144.08
-51.56
22.39
24.55
