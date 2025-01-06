iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shree Rajasthan Syntex Ltd Cash Flow Statement

16.36
(-1.03%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Shree Rajasthan Syntex Ltd

Sh. Rajas. Synt. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-24.14

-21.57

-8.65

-1.21

Depreciation

-4.38

-4.41

-4.72

-4.92

Tax paid

0

-0.12

2.92

0.36

Working capital

-63.49

-41.2

-9.38

2.2

Other operating items

Operating

-92.02

-67.31

-19.83

-3.56

Capital expenditure

0.14

-5.88

-4.56

-13.82

Free cash flow

-91.87

-73.19

-24.4

-17.38

Equity raised

-47.85

11.58

41.52

40.89

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

-4.36

10.05

5.27

1.05

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-144.08

-51.56

22.39

24.55

Sh. Rajas. Synt. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Shree Rajasthan Syntex Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.