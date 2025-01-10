iifl-logo-icon 1
Shree Rajasthan Syntex Ltd Balance Sheet

16.4
(1.99%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

28.01

13.7

13.7

13.7

Preference Capital

2.89

2.72

2.56

2.33

Reserves

-14.79

-127.67

-84.25

-47.88

Net Worth

16.11

-111.25

-67.99

-31.85

Minority Interest

Debt

12.51

91.71

86.68

86.18

Deferred Tax Liability Net

16.43

16.43

16.43

16.43

Total Liabilities

45.05

-3.11

35.12

70.76

Fixed Assets

19.44

44.83

64.5

68.52

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

18.6

20.77

20.84

20.84

Networking Capital

6.12

-68.79

-50.41

-19.3

Inventories

1.89

2.18

2.83

3.09

Inventory Days

30.78

Sundry Debtors

0.36

1.13

1.18

0.92

Debtor Days

9.16

Other Current Assets

25.58

47.44

49.06

52.98

Sundry Creditors

-10.97

-11.72

-10.29

-10.32

Creditor Days

102.83

Other Current Liabilities

-10.74

-107.82

-93.19

-65.97

Cash

0.89

0.08

0.21

0.72

Total Assets

45.05

-3.1

35.14

70.78

