Shree Rajasthan Syntex Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
28.01
13.7
13.7
13.7
Preference Capital
2.89
2.72
2.56
2.33
Reserves
-14.79
-127.67
-84.25
-47.88
Net Worth
16.11
-111.25
-67.99
-31.85
Minority Interest
Debt
12.51
91.71
86.68
86.18
Deferred Tax Liability Net
16.43
16.43
16.43
16.43
Total Liabilities
45.05
-3.11
35.12
70.76
Fixed Assets
19.44
44.83
64.5
68.52
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
18.6
20.77
20.84
20.84
Networking Capital
6.12
-68.79
-50.41
-19.3
Inventories
1.89
2.18
2.83
3.09
Inventory Days
30.78
Sundry Debtors
0.36
1.13
1.18
0.92
Debtor Days
9.16
Other Current Assets
25.58
47.44
49.06
52.98
Sundry Creditors
-10.97
-11.72
-10.29
-10.32
Creditor Days
102.83
Other Current Liabilities
-10.74
-107.82
-93.19
-65.97
Cash
0.89
0.08
0.21
0.72
Total Assets
45.05
-3.1
35.14
70.78
