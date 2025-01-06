iifl-logo-icon 1
Shree Rajasthan Syntex Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

16.36
(-1.03%)
Jan 6, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

36.63

69.32

225.17

255.14

yoy growth (%)

-47.16

-69.21

-11.74

-1.7

Raw materials

-13.65

-37.28

-153.73

-156.57

As % of sales

37.27

53.78

68.27

61.36

Employee costs

-9.18

-12.8

-22.63

-30.25

As % of sales

25.07

18.46

10.05

11.85

Other costs

-16.96

-23.29

-46.22

-51.12

As % of sales (Other Cost)

46.3

33.6

20.52

20.03

Operating profit

-3.17

-4.06

2.58

17.19

OPM

-8.65

-5.85

1.14

6.73

Depreciation

-4.38

-4.41

-4.72

-4.92

Interest expense

-18.18

-14.74

-14.22

-16.03

Other income

1.59

1.63

7.71

2.54

Profit before tax

-24.14

-21.57

-8.65

-1.21

Taxes

0

-0.12

2.92

0.36

Tax rate

0

0.59

-33.76

-29.99

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-24.14

-21.7

-5.72

-0.85

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-24.14

-21.7

-5.72

-0.85

yoy growth (%)

11.24

278.79

571.49

-59.32

NPM

-65.91

-31.3

-2.54

-0.33

