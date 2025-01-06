Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
36.63
69.32
225.17
255.14
yoy growth (%)
-47.16
-69.21
-11.74
-1.7
Raw materials
-13.65
-37.28
-153.73
-156.57
As % of sales
37.27
53.78
68.27
61.36
Employee costs
-9.18
-12.8
-22.63
-30.25
As % of sales
25.07
18.46
10.05
11.85
Other costs
-16.96
-23.29
-46.22
-51.12
As % of sales (Other Cost)
46.3
33.6
20.52
20.03
Operating profit
-3.17
-4.06
2.58
17.19
OPM
-8.65
-5.85
1.14
6.73
Depreciation
-4.38
-4.41
-4.72
-4.92
Interest expense
-18.18
-14.74
-14.22
-16.03
Other income
1.59
1.63
7.71
2.54
Profit before tax
-24.14
-21.57
-8.65
-1.21
Taxes
0
-0.12
2.92
0.36
Tax rate
0
0.59
-33.76
-29.99
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-24.14
-21.7
-5.72
-0.85
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-24.14
-21.7
-5.72
-0.85
yoy growth (%)
11.24
278.79
571.49
-59.32
NPM
-65.91
-31.3
-2.54
-0.33
